GEARHARTVILLE — The Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held their first regularly scheduled meeting for the new year on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. There were nine members in attendance. Minutes from the November meeting were approved.
A food sale with Irish Mike is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 starting at 6 p.m. CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks and social distancing required.
The club wants to thank everyone who pre-ordered soup for the Soup Sale on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Soup can be picked up at the club between 10 a.m. and noon. Orders are closed at this time. The club will be having more in the future for those who missed this one.
An Ultimate Sub/Apple Dumpling sale is scheduled for March 23. Call Sharon at 342-0899, Dottie at 342-6038 or Lanetta at 339-6931 to order.
2021 dues can be paid by mailing your check to L. Knowles, 123 Knowles Dr., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
The next scheduled meeting is set for Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
Call Dottie at 342-3038 for inquiries regarding available dates and rates for renting the club.