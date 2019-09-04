The monthly meeting of The Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club was held on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. There were 11 members present. Monthly expenses for Aug. were approved for payment. July minutes were approved as read.
The last summer rifle shoot was held in August. The Fall shoots will begin on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. All 22 cal. rifle shoots are held at the indoor range at the Club. The drawing for the (1) Henry model H001TRD 22 caliber rifle and (2) Hawk nature-Trek binoculars is scheduled for Sept. 13. Tickets are still available by calling 342-0899.
President Lefort reported that the club room floor has been stripped, scrubbed and waxed. The storage area, kitchen and bathrooms were also cleaned.
The first food sale is scheduled for Sept. 13th at 6 p.m. with Irish Mike Sullivan. The kitchen will open at 5 p.m.
The annual Community Children’s Halloween Party is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.
A soup/bake sale has been scheduled for Election Day, Nov. 5, eat-in or take-out.
Due to circumstances beyond the control of the club, the Mystery Dinner Theater scheduled for Oct. 12 has been postponed until Spring. A tentative date of May 2, 2020 has been set.
To rent the club for an event, call Dottie at 342-3038 for available dates and rates.