DuBOIS — Gasbarre recently manufactured and commissioned a dry-bag cold isostatic press to a leading German manufacturer of end mills, drills, tool holders and wear resistant components for the metalworking industry.
The press was designed with the ability to form components of up to 450 mm in length and 3000 bar (43,500 psi) pressure (Monostatic 400 Series III) for the pressing of tungsten carbide powder into rod, sleeve, and bar preforms. Gasbarre used an advanced forming system that converts hydraulic primary pressure to high pressure forming fluid with an integrated one-shot pressure intensifier for pressure curve control and optimum cycle rate. An HMI/PLC/Motion Control package was used for parameter access, control and monitoring or all machine aspects. While capacity need driven by growth in the automotive, aerospace and energy sectors made the acquisition necessary, the manufacturer chose Gasbarre because of their experience. Gasbarre has provided support of the Simac line of presses and continues to produce quality isostatic equipment with continuous enhancements, which provided the confidence necessary to stay with Gasbarre for their seventh Gasbarre/Simac press.
Located in DuBois, Gasbarre Powder Compaction Solutions (Press & Automation) has been designing, manufacturing, and servicing a full line of powder compaction equipment and services for over 40 years. Gasbarre’s product offering includes Mechanical, Hydraulic and Electric Uniaxial Presses as well as Dry-Bag Isostatic Presses for high-volume and lab type of environments. For unmatched support Gasbarre provides a full line of replacement parts and auxiliary equipment which consists of customized and fluidized mold filling systems, powder handling and automation, which includes palletizing, weighing and scanning from the press as well as furnace unloading systems.. Gasbarre continues to service and support Simac and PTX-Pentronix brand equipment.
For more information on how Gasbarre manufactures custom-engineered powder compaction solutions for specific requirements, contact Mark Thomason at (814) 371-3015 or via email at mthomason@gasbarre.com. You can also visit www.gasbarre.com and find them on LinkedIn (Gasbarre Products Inc.), Twitter (@gasproinc), and Facebook (Gasbarre Products Inc.).