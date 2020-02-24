GARY L. PARKS
WINBURNE — Gary L. Parks, 72, a guest of Hollidaysburg Veteran’s Home and formerly of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the home.
Born, July 5, 1947, in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Gladys (Baney) Parks.
He wed Susan Marie (Yanock) Schultz Parks, who preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 2018.
Surviving are his sister, Wava Hemmis, Forest; his niece, Diane (Nicolas) Accadi, Middleburg, Fla.; his nephews, Dennis Hemmis and wife Patricia, Corapeake, N.C.; George Hemmis and wife Candice, Allport; Jerry Hemmis, Kylertown; his step-son, Christopher M. Schultz, Winburne and brother-in-law, Daniel Yanock.
Along with his parents and his wife, he was preceded by a brother-in-law, George W. Hemmis, Sr. and a nephew, Randy D. Hemmis.
Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served during the Vietnam War receiving the Purple Heart, the Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ Device 1960, the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Combat Infantryman Badge.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service Morrisdale with a service of remembrance to follow at 11a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Earl Shawley officiating.
Burial will be at Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown.
Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.