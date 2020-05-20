BOLIVAR — The Pennsylvania Game Commission Southwest Region is announcing a rehabilitated mature bald eagle will be released back into the wild on Thursday, May 21.
The bald eagle was discovered by a local jogger at Prince Gallitzin State Park back in March. The eagle was transferred to Centre Wildlife Care in Port Matilda, Centre County, where it was treated for lead poisoning. The eagle is now recovered and ready to be released.
Due to the current pandemic crisis and associated concerns regarding social distancing and mass gatherings; limited local invitations are being sent out. The release will occur tomorrow, May 21, at 2 p.m., at Prince Gallitzin State Park. Please meet at the intersection of Long and Headache Hill Roads where State Park and Game Commission staff will be present. GPS Location: 40.665064 -78.570806.
Staff from the Pennsylvania Game Commission will be on hand to answer questions. The eagle will be released in an open area near the park’s lake which should afford good photographic and video opportunities.
PLEASE NOTE: This release will be weather dependent. If the forecast calls for inclement weather Thursday afternoon, the release may be postponed.