HARRISBURG — Representatives of waterfowl organizations, interested hunters and the public are invited to attend a briefing on Friday, March 6 on the status of Atlantic Flyway waterfowl populations and proposed federal frameworks for the 2020-21 waterfowl hunting seasons.
The briefing will begin at 1 p.m., at the Pennsylvania Game Commission Northwest Region Office, 1509 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin, PA 16323.
In addition to reviewing frameworks established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for upcoming waterfowl and migratory bird seasons, Game Commission staff will provide updates on current and planned research and management programs, as well as past hunting results.
Public comments will be accepted at the meeting; by sending a letter to: Pennsylvania Game Commission, Bureau of Wildlife Management, 2001 Elmerton Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9797; or via email through WaterfowlComments@pa.gov.
Based on public comments and results of previous hunter surveys, Game Commission staff will prepare and present recommended waterfowl and migratory bird seasons, bag limits and related criteria to the USFWS for final approval.
All selections will appear in the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest.