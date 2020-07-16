Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth became the latest Nittany Lion to be named to an award watch list Thursday when the junior tight end was selected as one of 55 players on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s most outstanding receiver.
Freiermuth becomes the fifth Penn State player to get named to an award list in the past four days.
Nittany Lion running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain were placed on the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday, quarterback Sean Clifford made the Davey O’Brien Award list on Tuesday and linebacker Micah Parsons was named to the Bednarik Trophy Watch List on Monday.
Freiermuth was named a 2019 second team All-American by the AFCA and The Athletic. He was voted All-Big Ten second team by the coaches and media and named the team’s Most Valuable Offensive Player.
He has caught a pass in 25 straight games and has 15 career TD receptions, which is tied with Mike Gesicki for the PSU record for tight ends.
Penn State’s Bobby Engram won the Biletnikoff Trophy in 1994 and was a finalist in 1995.
Brown and Cain are on the Watch List for the Doak Walker Award, which recognizes the nation’s top running back.
Penn State alum Larry Johnson won the Doak Walker Award in 2002, while Saquon Barkley (2017), Curtis Enis (1997) and Ki-Jana Carter (1994) were all finalists.
Brown was selected to the AP, ESPN and Sports Illustrated All-Bowl Teams last season. He was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media and earned the Tim Shaw Award, given to the Penn State student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to fellow teammates.
Brown was fifth in the Big Ten in 2019 with 890 rushing yards and third in the conference in rushing TDs with 12.
Cain set the Penn State freshman record for rushing touchdowns in 2019 with eight. He also became the first Penn State freshman to run for 100 yards in back-to-back games since Barkley did it in 2015.
Clifford, a junior, is one of 30 quarterbacks on the Davey O’Brien Watch List.
The award, the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award, has been won twice by Nittany Lion signal callers. Todd Blackledge won in 1982 and Kerry Collins won in 1994. John Shaffer was a finalist in 1986.
Clifford was selected All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media in 2019. He was also an Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
He ranked third in the Big Ten in passing touchdowns (23), yards per completion (14.04) and yards per attempt (8.32). Clifford was fourth in the conference in passing efficiency (148.54) and seventh in passing yardage (2,654).
Clifford, who is tied for 13th all-time at Penn State on the career TD pass list with 25, became the fifth QB in program history to have multiple games with four or more touchdown throws.
In the Nittany Lions’ game against Maryland in September, Clifford threw for 398 yards, the third most in a game in Penn State history.
Parsons, a junior, is one of 90 candidates on the Watch List for the Bednarik Trophy, the National Defensive Player of the Year.
A 2019 Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year winner, Parsons became the first sophomore in conference history to win the award. Parsons was a 2019 first team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media and a consensus NCAA All-American.
Parsons was also a first team All-America selection by the Associated Press, USA Today, ESPN, the AFCA, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report and Football Focus.
He earned the 2019 Most Valuable Defensive Player Award at the Penn State awards banquet and was a finalist last season for the Butkus Award and semifinalist for the Bednarik.