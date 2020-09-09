HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team will have quite a different look coming off a runner-up finish in the District 6 class A bracket a season ago.
The Damsels lost five starters to graduation and head coach Brian Wicker, who resigned following the season.
Replacing Wicker is Carlee Freeberg, a third-grade language arts teacher at Mo Valley with an extensive background in the sport.
She started playing at the age of four, and eventually competed on PA West travel teams Red Rush and TC Vipers. She also played junior high and varsity soccer for Clearfield Area High School before competing collegiately at Clarion University. She still plays today in an indoor league at Bigler YMCA.
Freeberg also has a year of coaching under her belt as she was the assistant for Scott McClelland’s junior high team at Mo Valley least season.
“This is my 20th year of playing soccer, and my second year of coaching,” Freeberg said. “It has always been a goal of mine to coach soccer at any level, and I was asked to fill the position when the previous coach resigned. I gratefully accepted the opportunity to share my love for soccer with a group of talented girls, and build the program here at Moshannon Valley School District and in our community.”
Freeberg has eight letterwinners returning in seniors Sydney Bubb, Grace Spencer and Tristan Timblin, juniors Sara Caldwell, Emily Davis and Sarah McClelland and sophomores Sophia Demko and Janaye Shimmel.
“The letterwinners who have returned play a key aspect for our team,” Freeberg said. “With their experience, they are able to help guide our younger girls. Our letterwinners are important to our team because they need to set the tone.
“I rely on these girls to demonstrate work ethic, leadership, and commitment to the team. With their experience and input, it helps me structure our practices in preparation for our season.”
While the Damsels have a nice core of talented letterwinners, they are short on depth. After the letterwinners, the rest of the team consists of four freshmen, meaning Mo Valley has just a total of 12 girls and will have just one sub for games if they stay injury free.
“With only having one sub, we face challenges such as stamina within games,” Freeberg said. “Multiple girls will not have the opportunity to take breaks, and will be asked to play the entirety of the game, which means we need to be in excellent soccer condition.
“Many teams will be able to put five or six fresh legs on the field at a time, which means our girls will need to have the stamina and strength to withstand and work hard the whole game. If a girl on our team is injured, then we will have no subs, or may have to play down. I am looking for the girls to be dynamic, mentally and physically tough, and commit to conditioning in order to prepare for our upcoming season.”
Freeberg is actively looking for players to join the program and help build up the numbers throughout the junior high and varsity levels.
“I definitely want to encourage any girl in our area to get out and try soccer,” she said. “It is easy to fall in love with the game, and being a part of a team is a special opportunity to build who you are as an individual and bonds with teammates that will last forever. Coach McClelland and I work all year around with indoor leagues at Bigler, and State College, as well as our PA West team. I believe soccer is a sport worth trying.”
With just 12 girls, the lineup, while not set in stone, has certainly taken shape.
Freeberg says that Bubb, Shimmel, Demko and freshman Rebecca Kiner will play on the back line.
The main players in the midfield will be McClelland, Timblin and freshman Autumn Shoff with Davis and Caldwell on the wings.
Spencer and freshman Julie Kohute will be the Damsels’ center forwards and freshman Kate Fox is the starting goalie.
“We have a strong back line, with outside backs who work the ball up the field,” Freeberg said. “Kate is a strong keeper, and has been working all year around on her goal keeping. I am really impressed with our crosses that come in from our wingers.
“A concern is our shape within the midfield. We need our midfielders to be dynamic distributors who can move up and down the field while maintaining their shape and angles. They are the key pieces that connect the defense to offense. I feel as we get the season moving forward, we will work out the kinks and find a lineup that works and gain experience playing together.”
Even with the low numbers, Freeberg says the Damsels are very capable of achieving big things this season.
“I know we can compete in the ICC and for a district title,” she said. “In order to do that, we need a solid work ethic within each practice and game. (Assistant) Coach Wynter Adams and I expect the girls to give 110 percent, be leaders on and off the field, and commit to our team as we work together to build our season and the program here at Moshannon Valley.
“Our end goal is to be successful, to grow as a team, and to compete in the ICC. We have talented girls, even with low numbers, I believe we have a strong season ahead of us.”
Mo Valley begins its season Saturday, hosting Penns Valley.
Roster
Seniors
*Sydney Bubb, *Grace Spencer, *Tristan Timblin.
Juniors
*Sara Caldwell, *Emily Davis, *Sarah McClelland.
Sophomores
*Sophia Demko, *Janaye Shimmel.
Freshmen
Kate Fox, Rebecca Kiner, Julie Kohute, Autumn Shoff.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
12—Penns Valley, noon. 14—Curwensville. 15—Everett. 16—at West Branch, 4 p.m. 22—St. Joseph’s Academy. 23—Northern Bedford. 29—at Tussey Mountain, 4 p.m. 30—at Everett.
October
3—at Philipsburg-Osceola, 12:30 p.m. 13—at St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:30 p.m. 14—at Curwensville. 15—at Northern Bedford, 5 p.m. 17—Philipsburg-Osceola, 12:30 p.m. 20—Tussey Mountain. 21—West Branch, 5:30 p.m.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted.