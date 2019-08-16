Children’s Aid Society will hold free Adoption and Foster Care classes from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays, from Oct. 3 to Nov. 14 at 1008 S. Second St., Clearfield. There will be no class on Oct. 31.
Topics include, “How to Become a Resource Parent,” “Children from the System,” “Raising Children from the System,” “Understanding Hurt Children,” “The Impact of Loss on Children,” “Helping a Child to Become Part of Your Family.”
To sign up, call 765-2686 x204 or email adoption@childaid.org no later than Sept 27.