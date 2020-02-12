FRANK LITTLE
Frank Little, 71, of Clearfield, died on Feb. 3, 2020.
A memorial service and luncheon will be held to honor Frank on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 beginning at noon at the Mount Joy United Methodist Church, Clearfield.
Friends and family are also welcome to gather on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield to celebrate Frank’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Francis Basketball Program, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
