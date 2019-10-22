YORK — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Frank and Brandon Singer fought off some miserable conditions on Tuesday to finish off the final round of the PIAA Boys Individual AA Golf Tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Course in York.
The event was moved to an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start because of the weather.
Singer improved his first day score by two shots, shooting an 82 to finish the event with a 166.
Frank also bettered his score, carding an 86 to finish with a 180.
Riverside’s Skyler Fox won the event with a 72-72—144.
Mount Union’s Trey Heffelfinger was the top golfer from District 6, shooting an 83-78—161 to tie for 13th.