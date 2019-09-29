LOS ANGELES — “Bless the Harts” is going to try to do what the animated offerings “Son of Zorn,” ‘Bordertown” and “Golan the Insatiable” plus a host of live-action comedies have failed to do — give Fox another hit on Sunday nights. That attempt began last night when the series launched, joining the schedule following the never-ending “Simpsons” and just ahead of “Bob’s Burgers.” Rounding out the night Fox calls “animation domination” will be “Family Guy.”
Charlie Collier, chief executive officer of Fox Entertainment, loves the lineup of cartoons on Sunday night so much he calls it “the Mount Rushmore of animation.”
The series that has Collier talking like he has finally found the fourth show for the night comes from Emmy Award-winner Emily Spivey and features a voice cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz. The Harts are a Southern family looking to achieve the American dream, but with a big obstacle — namely that they are perpetually broke. They are rich in friends and family though.
Jenny Hart (Wiig) is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, N.C. Jenny has taken on the role of head of her family, but her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty (Rudolph), and creative daughter Violet (Jillian Bell) often get in the way. Wayne Edwards (Barinholtz) has been the love of Jenny’s life for 10 years.
“Bless the Harts” is set in a small town in North Carolina, a place Spivey knows well from having been born in the state. She admits that almost every project she creates has a touch of North Carolina in it, and with “Bless the Harts” all of the characters are based on somebody she has known over the years.
“The important thing to me about especially doing a Southern show is that I really want to be laughing with the people and not at them even though Wayne gets a little clowny sometimes, but in the end, he redeems himself because he’s the caretaker of his family and they all love each other. But the goal is really for people to laugh with them and not at them,” Spivey says.
If “Bless the Harts” doesn’t get the blessing of viewers and goes the way of other recent animated offerings on Sunday night for Fox, the network will keep looking for that fourth show.
Michael Thorn, Fox’s president of entertainment, says, “I think we are really committed to expanding our animation by adding ‘Duncanville’ and ‘Bless the Harts’ and “The Great North’ in 2020. It’s a huge priority for us to grow our animation and to find distinct voices who can find a sense of place on our lineup, but also feel completely different and exciting for the audience is our goal.”