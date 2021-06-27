CURWENSVILLE — The Four Leaf Clover 10u all-stars defeated Curwensville 18-8 in five innings on Sunday afternoon.
Will Edwards went 3-for-4 with four runs scored, two RBIs and a triple to lead Four Leaf. James Stavola added three hits, three runs scored, a double and an RBI.
Stavola also picked up the win on the mound, allowing just one run on four hits in three innings of work.
Mason Reichard had two hits and two RBIs for the visitors, while Weston George had three hits, including a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Camden Henshel had two hits, while Bentley Ames scored three times.
Kael McGary took the loss for Curwensville. He threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on nine hits. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored. McGary had a double.
Four Leaf Clover heads to Big Valley on Tuesday for another elimination game.
Four Leaf—18
Stavola cf-p 4331, W. Edwards 1b-rf 4432, David p-cf 4434, George 3b 5232, Reichard ss 5022, Pase 2b 4000, Henshel c 3120, A. Edwards rf-p 3100, Ames lf 3300. Totals: 35-18-16-11.
Curwensville—8
McGary p-ss 4234, Proud cf-1b 4011, Selfridge 3b-lf 2110, Wall 1b-c 3132, Swatsworth c-p 2100, Bilger ss-2b 3010, Dixon lf 2000, Finn lf-p 1101, Aughenbaugh rf 1110, Thompson rf 1100, Smay 2b 1000, Pearce 2b-cf 1000.
Score by Innings
Four Leaf 220 3(11)—18 16 1
Curwensville 220 04—8 10 7
Errors—Four Leaf Clover 1, Curwensville 7. 2B—Stavola, George. McGary, Bilger, Selfridge. 3B—W. Edwards. HBP—David. Swatsworth, Finn. SB—David 2, George, Henshel. McGary, Smay, Finn, Proud. CS—Proud.
Pitching
Four Leaf Clover: Stavola 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. David—1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. A. Edwards—1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville: McGary—3 1/3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO. Swatsworth—2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Bilger—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Finn—2/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Stavola. LP—McGary.