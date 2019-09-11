Former Steelers lineman and four-time Super Bowl champion Sam Davis has died at 75, officials said Tuesday night.
Police found Davis’ body near his home at an adult care housing complex on Versailles Avenue in McKeesport shortly before 9 p.m. — about 14 hours after Davis was reported missing by his family.
“At this time, police detectives have not found anything suspicious or criminal regarding this incident,” McKeesport police Captain Chrisopher Halaszynski said in a statement shortly after 10 p.m.
Officials did not elaborate on precisely where or how Davis was found, nor did they say how he may have died.
McKeesport’s police chief could not immediately be reached for comment.
Davis — who had dementia and was legally blind — had last been seen near the New Life Personal Care Home around 6:30 a.m.
By Tuesday evening, McKeesport police turned to Facebook to seek the public’s help to find him.
About 7 p.m., police said that Davis was “severely past due for his medication” and might pose “a danger to himself.”
“He suffers from dementia so he may be lost, confused or hurt and has trouble walking and seeing,” family members said in a statement shared earlier in the day.
Born July 4, 1944 in Jacksonville, Fla.,
Davis began his football career as an undrafted rookie in 1967.
He played for the Steelers for 13 seasons and started as the left offensive guard from 1970 to 1979 — including during Super Bowls XIII and XIV.