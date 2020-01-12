The Pittsburgh Steelers will have another coach in the Hall of Fame.
Bill Cowher was announced Saturday as a member of the Centennial Slate, a group that will be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
The Centennial Slate will be unveiled Wednesday in its entirety, but Cowher received the surprise news Saturday while working on the CBS “NFL Today” pregame show. Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker unveiled the news to Cowher in studio prior to the Baltimore Ravens-Tennessee Titans matchup.
Cowher, a Crafton native, was one of eight finalists vying for two spots in the coaching portion of the Centennial Slate.
Cowher’s wife, Veronica, and daughter Meagan also surprised him on the “NFL Today” set after Baker made the announcement.
On Sunday morning, Cowher posted to Twitter that the “honor is truly humbling, having been included with so many worthy candidates.”
“I just told ‘V’ that I’ve come to grips, I’m OK if it doesn’t happen,” Cowher said on the broadcast. “I’ve been so blessed. ... For those eight candidates, every one of you deserves to be there. Football is a total team sport. I had some great players, some great coaches, the best organization in football. I’ve lived a blessed life.”
Cowher succeeded Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll in 1992 and led the Steelers for the next 15 seasons, retiring after the 2006 season. He led the Steelers to 10 playoff appearances, nine division championships and two Super Bowls, winning the championship at Super Bowl XL when the Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Cowher finished his career with a 161-99-1 record, including postseason, for a .619 winning percentage.
Cowher was 34 years old and coming off his third year as Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator when then-Steelers president Dan Rooney hired him to replace Noll after the 1991 season.
“I laid in bed that night and thought, ‘Wow, if I don’t screw this up, in three years I can come back to my 20th class reunion as head coach of my hometown team,’ “ Cowher told the Tribune-Review in September when he was inducted into the Steelers’ Hall of Honor.
“My first goal was not to get fired in my first three years.”
Cowher never got fired, leaving on his own accord 15 years later. He was named AP NFL Coach of the Year in his first season after leading the Steelers to an 11-5 record. He became the second coach in NFL history to guide his team to the playoffs in his first six seasons, and he became the youngest coach to lead his team to the Super Bowl in 1995 at 38, a record since broken.
Cowher finally won a Super Bowl after the 2005 season, bringing the “One for the Thumb” championship to the organization, which hadn’t won the title since the 1979 season. After one more season with the Steelers, Cowher resigned on Jan. 5, 2007, to spend more time with his family, relocating from Pittsburgh to North Carolina.
Cowher’s 149 regular-season wins rank No. 20 in NFL history, and his .623 winning percentage in the regular season is No. 12 among coaches with at least 100 victories.
“Bill’s energy and dedication for coaching was evident in every practice and every game,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement Saturday. “His Pittsburgh roots were perfect for our organization because he knew the history and passion for our fans. And he wanted to bring a Super Bowl back to his hometown. He accomplished that feat in dramatic fashion in Super Bowl XL.
“Bill was always a family man and made the tough decision to walk away from coaching at a young age to focus on them. I am so happy for his entire family, and I’m sure this summer in Canton will be a special time for Bill and all of Steelers Nation.”
Cowher probably might not be the only Steelers representative to join the Hall of Fame in August.
As part of the NFL’s 100th anniversary, the NFL commissioned a panel to elect the Centennial Slate, which will be composed of 15 members: 10 seniors, three contributors and two coaches. The panel considered 300 nominees before settling on 38 finalists.
The remainder of the Centennial Slate class will be revealed Wednesday at 7 a.m. On NFL Network. The Class of 2020 also will include five members of modern-era players who will be determined on the eve of Super Bowl LIV.
The Steelers have another coaching finalist in Buddy Parker, who was with the organization from 1957-64. The remaining coaching finalists are Don Coryell, Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Dan Reeves and Dick Vermeil.
Former Steelers safety Donnie Shell is among the 20 finalists for 10 spots in the senior category.
Troy Polamalu and Alan Faneca are among the 15 finalists in the modern-era category.