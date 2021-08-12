The 2008 Steelers were pretty good. You may remember that they won the Super Bowl in thrilling fashion, beating Arizona with a legendary pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Santonio Holmes in the final seconds.
Turns out, they were nearly even better.
Former Pro Bowl running back Chris Johnson said Wednesday that he was poised to be a member of that championship team if not for a snag during the draft process that year.
“I was supposed to be a Steeler,” he said on former Steeler cornerback Bryant McFadden’s “All Things Covered” YouTube show.
“I go to my visit. I get to Pittsburgh. They talked to me, I talked to all of the coaches. [Mike] Tomlin. Everything. They loved me.”
It was after this point that team doctors asked Johnson, who is claustrophobic, to take an MRI.
It was a no-go. He told running backs coach Kirby Wilson that he couldn’t do it again after submitting to a similar test at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.
Coach Mike Tomlin was the next to plead with Johnson to try to take the test, pointing out that larger players than him had gone through the same process. He had no luck, either, and later told Johnson that his refusal was a likely dealbreaker.
“’If you can’t take it, man, we’re just going to have to send you home. We can’t really do business with you,’” Johnson recalled Tomlin saying.
In the end, they held firm, eventually choosing Illinois running back Rashard Mendenhall with their first-round pick instead. Johnson went one pick later to Tennessee.
Mendenhall turned out to be a decent pick, helping the Steelers first to that Super Bowl victory, then an AFC title two years later with a career-best 1,273 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Johnson, however, was a stud. He rushed for 1,228 yards as a rookie while Mendenhall gained only 58. And the following year, he became one of just eight players to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, earning NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors along the way.
By the time he retired after 10 seasons in 2017, he’d made three Pro Bowls and rushed for nearly 10,000 yards in a sparkling career, leaving him — and the rest of us — to wonder what might have been.
“Now that I go back and think about it, I think they were probably going to take me,” he told McFadden. “They took Mendenhall instead, but I think they were going to take me. But they didn’t take me because I wouldn’t take the MRI on the visit.”