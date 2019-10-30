Darrin Hall already knew the ins and outs of the right side of UPMC Rooney Sports Complex from his four seasons at Pitt.
Hall will have a chance to know the inner workings of the left side of the facility after being signed Wednesday by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the practice squad. Tight end Kevin Rader of Pine-Richland was waived to make room for Hall on the practice squad.
A pair of injuries sustained against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, including one to starter James Conner, thinned the ranks at running back. Jaylen Samuels, returning from his own injury, is the projected starter Sunday against Indianapolis if Conner can’t play. Trey Edmunds, who began the season on the practice squad, would be the backup.
Until Wednesday, the only other running back available was practice-squad player Tony Brooks-James, who joined the Steelers two weeks ago.
Hall signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in the spring, but he was cut at the end of training camp. He had been living in Youngstown while awaiting a call from an NFL team. The Steelers made that call Tuesday morning, the day after Conner and Benny Snell (knee) were injured.
“Just being in this building is comforting,” Hall said. “Being in this town, I’ve been here for four years so I’m already kind of relaxed. I’m glad to be here.”
As a senior, Hall rushed for 1,144 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry.
“It’s a familiar place,” Hall said. “I grew up a Steelers fan and to finally play for the Steelers is unbeliveable.”
One of the first players to greet Hall was Conner, his former teammate at Pitt.
“We already hugged it up,” he said. “He said, ‘Get with me, we’ll go over the protections, go over the playbook and you’ll get it down.’”