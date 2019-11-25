CINCINNATI — Tyler Boyd demanded the ball and delivered the biggest plays of the game for the Cincinnati Bengals, following a spectacular one-handed catch with a touchdown.
Boyd was on his way to bringing the Bengals their first victory of the season when the ball was punched loose for a fourth-quarter fumble at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 8-yard line.
That spoiled a five-catch, 101-yard performance for the former Clairton All-American and Pitt All-ACC performer, as the Steelers took advantage of that turnover to escape Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday afternoon with a 16-10 victory.
Afterward, Boyd accepted blame for a defeat that dropped the Bengals to a franchise-worst start to the season.
Their 13-game losing streak, dating to last December, is a foreign feeling for Boyd.
At Clairton, he played on four consecutive WPIAL and PIAA Class A championship teams and helped the Bears win 63 consecutive games on their way to setting a state record with 66.
“We’re 0-11,” said Boyd, who noted that the Bengals haven’t beaten the Steelers since 2015. “That’s the ninth time in a row the Steelers have beaten us. It hurts even more. We’re not an 0-for team. We have great talent on this team.
“Nobody is pointing fingers. If anyone wants to point fingers, they can point at me. I’m a man about it. I’m going to come back and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
In the 17-10 loss at Oakland a week earlier, Boyd was upset about being targeted only three times. Bengals first-year coach Zac Taylor said getting the ball in their best playmaker’s hands became a focal point in preparation for the Steelers.
Boyd believes he can win any one-on-one battle — “That’s what I’ve been preaching” he said — and the Bengals tested that theory by going to him in single coverage in the second quarter. And Boyd passed that test with flying colors.
Ryan Finley threw a deep pass to Boyd, who made a one-handed catch over strong safety Terrell Edmunds by curling the ball against his left shoulder pad for a 47-yard gain to the 15.
“We talk about giving TB a chance downfield, and that was going to be a win for us,” Finley said. “It was perfect execution on TB’s part — such a good catch.”
On the next play, Finley looked for Boyd again. This time, he threw to the upper right corner of the end zone, with Steelers cornerback Joe Haden in coverage. Boyd used a double move to buy some space, then hauled in a touchdown for a 7-3 lead.
“He played great defense. He was on it,” Boyd said of Haden. “I was surprised he threw it. When it’s one-on-one, (Finley) gave me a chance. I came down with it. I believe each and every time the ball is around me, I can come down with it.”
That explains why the Bengals looked for Boyd again with the game on the line.
With a first-and-10 at Steelers 30 and the Bengals trailing 13-10, Finley found Boyd for a 22-yard gain. But Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush punched the ball out from behind, forcing a fumble that was recovered by free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and returned 37 yards to set up a Chris Boswell field goal for a 16-10 lead.
“He made some big plays for us,” Taylor said, “but, ultimately, the ball security issues — whoever it is — we can’t have it. He makes plays for us. You do have to get the ball to your playmakers. There was a point of emphasis to get that done, especially on the touchdown drive. He made two back-to-back plays, and Finley gave him some good balls to go make plays. He has to continue to be a big part of this offense.”
Boyd wants nothing more than to be that player for the Bengals, which is why he took his fumble — and their loss — so hard.
“I won (that catch) but I’ve got to do a better job of protecting the football,” Boyd said. “I need to secure the ball. I gave the game away. I felt I was in control. I felt I could have brought a win. I’m putting a lot on myself, but I can take it.”