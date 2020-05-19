Former Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Starling Marte announced his wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack.
Marte posted a photo of the two together at the Grand Canyon on his Instagram and Twitter accounts Monday night, with the following caption, translated from Spanish:
“Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time.”
MLB Network insider Jon Heyman tweeted Noelia Marte “broke her ankle and was in the hospital and said to be awaiting surgery when she passed.”
The Pirates traded the 31-year-old Marte, a 2016 All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner in eight seasons with the club, to the Arizona Diamondbacks in January for a pair of 19-year-old prospects and international bonus pool money.
The Pirates tweeted: “The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time. Our hearts are truly saddened by this news.”
Among the Pirates players who responded to Marte on Instagram were right fielder Gregory Polanco, first baseman Jose Osuna and reliever Richard Rodriguez.
Former Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen wrote, “My brother, I am sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.”
Former Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova added, “We love you and we are with you in this difficult moment.”