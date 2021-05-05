SAN DIEGO — Whenever it was Doug Drabek’s turn to pitch, the former Pirates ace would often struggle to control his excitement. He got antsy. He paced. Time ticked slower than normal. Drabek would inevitably over-analyze the entire situation.
Then Ray Miller would stop by his locker, crack a few jokes and offer a few solutions that worked. Think small-picture, Miller would say. He also made sure Drabek threw enough curveballs, confident that would lead to results.
“He had a calming effect for me,” Drabek said. “He definitely knew me, and he knew how to break things down and make it seem simple, which allowed you to concentrate on what you needed to do.”
Anybody who knew Miller, and especially those who pitched for him, can identify with how much Drabek valued the former Pirates pitching coach, Jim Leyland’s right-hand man from 1987-96. Miller was even more widely known and loved for three separate stints with his hometown Baltimore Orioles.
A native of Tacoma Park, Md., Miller passed away this week at age 75, his family confirmed to the Baltimore Sun on Wednesday. No cause of death was listed.
Miller went 60-65 during 10 minor league seasons as a pitcher, but he had infinitely more success after retiring and taking over as Baltimore’s pitching coach in 1978. A year later, he helped the Orioles to the American League pennant in 1979 before Baltimore won the World Series in 1983.
Miller mentored five 20-game winners and two AL Cy Young Award winners during his eight seasons in Baltimore. He left in 1985 to manage the Twins and lasted less than two seasons, paving his way to the Pirates. Former general manager Syd Thrift hired Miller in the fall of 1986, and he helped Drabek win a Cy Young award in 1990.
“If you want to be the best, and we do, you’ve got to get the best people, and Ray Miller is the best pitching coach in baseball,” Thrift told The Los Angeles Times when the Pirates hired Miller. “He has a thorough knowledge of pitching. He’s an excellent teacher with great credibility.”
Leyland would certainly not disagree with that. In an interview Wednesday, Leyland talked about Miller’s unique ability to prepare a game plan but also drill deep and fix someone’s mechanics.
Leyland still loves to repeat a phrase Miller coined: “Work fast. Change speeds. Throw strikes.” Those six words were even printed on T-shirts, and they remain as true today as they did back then.
“If we were doing that today, I think the pitching would probably be better,” Leyland said. “So many people are into velocity now, but he always said, ‘Work within yourself, work with what you got, use the pitches you got, don’t try to be somebody you’re not.’ He was absolutely terrific. He had a great rapport with the pitchers.”
Leyland said Miller considered the pitchers his “flock” and treated then like they were his own kids. Miller was also adept at managing egos between Leyland and his own guys, standing up for his pitchers but also ensuring everyone stayed happy.
“That’s the sign of a good coach,” Leyland said. “Ray was a perfect buffer between the manager and the pitchers.”
Those who pitched for Miller cherished him. Pirates analyst Bob Walker remembered how Miller always had a funny anecdote or thoughts to add to a conversation.
When Walk transitioned to broadcasting, he, Miller and former first-base coach Tommy Sandt would spend a bunch of time together, talking baseball, laughing and maybe having a pop or two.
One thing that stood out to Walk was Miller’s many superstitions. He would always sit on a wooden stool and knock on it during various parts of the game. He also drew little symbols under the bill of his cap, which he occasionally used to try and put a hex on opposing players.
For whoever was starting that day, Miller would always rub up a pair of baseballs and stick them in that pitcher’s glove.
“He was very old school,” Walk said. “And he took care of his pitchers.”
Miller was also a little ahead of his time, too. Walk said Miller kept shoeboxes of index cards detailing every player who played in Major League Baseball over the past two decades, organized by team. When someone got traded, Miller adjusted. If he was released, there was a “dead file.”
“Sometimes someone would come back from it,” Walk said.
On the cards were notes, typically about how the Pirates pitched a guy, what he did, details to reference later that season or the next. Miller would update them after every game.
“It was a computer file before computers,” Walk said.
Miller would also celebrate his pitchers in various ways. There was a notebook where the professorial Miller would write notes about guys who either threw a complete game in 100 or fewer pitches or had a shutout. It was an honor to make the book.
Miller would even furnish his pitchers with stars or other awards for certain statistical achievements or strong performances.
“You always knew he cared about you were doing,” Drabek said.
The lessons Drabek picked up from Miller are the same ones he imparts to his pitchers now in his job as a minor league pitching coach with Class AA Amarillo in the Diamondbacks organization.
The stuff about working fast, changing speeds and throwing strikes, sure. But more how Miller treated his pitchers and how much they respected him because of it.
“He treated everybody the same, like they were his sons,” Drabek said. “Pitching-wise, he didn’t try to make everyone the same person. He never got in your face. But if there was something that he needed or wanted to get across, he said in a way you would listen to. He knew how to relate to each pitcher and get them to listen to what he’s saying and buy into it.”