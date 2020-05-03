Steve Schrenk squinted Tuesday morning as he stared out the window of his Bethlehem Township home.
It was a beautiful spring day, perfect for some form of baseball.
Instead of heading outside to work with a budding pitcher, however, Schrenk crashed into the chair in front of his computer. It has been his spot the last several weeks regardless of the weather.
“I just want to close the window [and curtain],” Schrenk said. “I can’t stand that I can’t be outside.”
Social distancing parameters instituted because of the coronavirus pandemic has the former Phillies pitcher and IronPigs pitching coach working exclusively electronically in the first year as a full-time instructor with his business, Pitching Coach PRO.
After 16 seasons in the Phillies organization as a player then a coach — including last year with the IronPigs — and 32 years in pro baseball, Schrenk and his wife, Jennefer, are full-steam ahead with the project of helping pitchers of all age and talent levels.
Schrenk’s experience is trumped only by his ability to connect on so many levels with pitchers, evidenced by the endorsements on his company’s website, pitchingcoachpro.com.
“The biggest thing about being in pro ball is working with the different age groups,” the 51-year-old said. “I worked with kids of all ages. I had 16-, 17-year-olds from the Dominican Republic so you had the language barrier, too.
“When coaching pro guys, you talk at a different level. But I’m still teaching pro stuff to kids. You just have to adjust to how you approach things.”
Schrenk also is adjusting to how many teenagers are working in the baseball world.
He continues to communicate his knowledge, but also is incorporating what every Major League Baseball franchise has at their disposal — Rapsodo high-speed, slow-motion cameras that break down every aspect of a pitcher’s (and hitter’s) mechanics to provide detailed analysis in a matter of seconds.
The coronavirus pandemic shutdown has not stopped Schrenk from using the latest technology and teaching methods. He is working with pitchers of all skill levels with computer sessions.
Some are simple Zoom or FaceTime discussions. Others have Schrenk watching a client pitch in real time while the pitcher’s parent takes and sends the video.
“The kids really like it,” he said. “They crave the information. But at times it can be rough. A kid will throw a pitch or take a swing and look [at the technology] right away instead of understanding what it feels like.
“I still believe 70 to 80 percent is coaching and 20 percent is technology. Technology verifies what you see.”
Schrenk worked with many Phillies pitching prospects in recent years, including Aaron Nola, Cole Irvin and Enyel De Los Santos, whose lone goal is to make and stay in the majors.
The beauty of his business is that he now has clients from all over the country with varied desires.
The Chicago native, who grew up in Oregon and was drafted out of North Marion (Aurora, Ore.) High School, relishes those challenges.
“Some kids want to make their high school teams,” Schrenk said. “Some are going to pitch in college. I have two now, one is going to Pitt and the other is going to Harvard. Some want to be pro ballplayers.
“A lot of kids are getting first-time lessons. They’ve never pitched before. It’s ground zero. [The instruction] is very individualized.”
Schrenk, who moved from Reading just ahead of the coronavirus outbreak in March, also is managing an eastern Pennsylvania travel team — the Powerballers. He’s joined there by a staff that includes former Liberty, Lehigh and Lehigh Valley IronPig standout Matt McBride and former IronPigs trainer Jon May.
There are weekly coaches meetings and now three, 45-minute online practices with the players in anticipation of the state-mandated restrictions being lifted in the near future.
Schrenk, who has played baseball since he was 5 years old, said he doesn’t envision doing anything else other than working with prospective baseball players.
He’s found something that he and his wife can do together. Jennefer Schrenk handles the social media and marketing aspects of Pitching Coach PRO and continues to encourage her husband that he can be as successful with his latest venture as he was in baseball.
“She’s given me the confidence to step out on my own,” he said. “There are bumps in the road, like with any other work with a husband and wife, but there is brainstorming and we’re having a lot of fun doing it together.”
Schrenk will have more fun basking in the summer sun while providing face-to-face instruction instead of FaceTiming it in from a dark room in his house.