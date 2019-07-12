Fallen fireball pitcher Dwight Gooden, whose drug woes drove him out of a Hall of Fame career, got in trouble with the law again after a recent arrest on cocaine possession, court documents show.
Gooden, 54, the hero hurler who pitched the Mets to their most recent World Series championship in 1986, was busted last month by New Jersey cops after an early-morning stop, officials said.
Police in Holmdel who pulled Gooden over on a traffic violation allegedly found him on June 7 at 1 a.m. with “two, small green zip-lock style plastic baggies containing suspected cocaine,” according to a criminal complaint from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
Gooden, who also played for the Yankees and Indians, was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities said he was under the influence at the time of his arrest.
Gooden is scheduled to appear in court July 23 on the charges. He could not immediately be reached for comment.
The ex-pitcher’s bouts with drugs are almost as legendary as his fastball. He admitted years later that he missed the 1986 World Series parade because he was feeding his habit.
Gooden, who won the coveted Cy Young award in 1985 for being the league’s best pitcher, tested positive for cocaine in spring training ahead of the 1987 season as well as in the strike-shortened ’94 season.
In 1995, the former Rookie of the Year was suspended for the entire season for failing another drug test.
In 2006, Gooden was arrested for violating his probation and showed up high on cocaine for a meeting with his probation officer. He spent eight months in jail for violating his probation.
Gooden, a native of Tampa, Fla., was also on the Yankees team that won the World Series in 2000.