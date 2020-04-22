Marcus Millen woke up at 5:30 a.m. every day for four years at Army West Point, and had formation minutes later along the base of the Hudson River.
A cold wind greeted Millen and his fellow cadets many days. By 7:30, he was eating “a subpar meal” and was left with a prevailing thought.
“Man, I’m an idiot,” he recalled.
Millen, a 2004 Easton graduate, has been a lot of things in life. No one has ever called him an idiot.
The son of Pat and Matt Millen, a former NFL player and CEO, was an all-state football player and captain of Easton’s wrestling program that won four consecutive PIAA Class 3A team tournament titles during his time there.
Millen was an officer leading units in Afghanistan, Kuwait and Baghdad before earning his MBA from Harvard and transitioning to the classroom. He is 12 years into a military career he knew he wanted when he was 8 years old, currently serving as an instructor in the Behavioral Science and Leadership department at West Point.
He carries the rank of major in the military and is married to the former Courtney Regan, a 2003 PIAA pole vault champion at Easton. They have three children: sons Lincoln, 4, and Griffin, 9 months; and daughter Parker, 2.
“He always had that personality, that leadership, that passion,” said Steve Powell, Millen’s wrestling coach at Easton. “I still think that kid is going to be president.”
Wrestling always was Millen’s favorite sport, but he enjoyed playing football more. He managed to make the most in both sports at Easton.
He was talented, but his leadership skills were more valuable to those Red Rovers programs.
“He was just is an engaging, charming person,” said Sean Richmond, who served as a captain with Millen for the Easton wrestling program. “People just gravitated toward him.”
Millen’s youthful goal of serving in the military started to come to fruition in the fall of 2002, when Army recruited him to play football.
There was never any doubt where he was headed. At West Point, Millen was the unofficial special teams captain as a senior on the football team. He wore No. 60, the same number his dad wore while at Penn State.
Matt Millen was a second-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders in 1980, and won four Super Bowls during a 12-year playing career. He followed that with eight years in the Detroit Lions front office and stints as a football commentator.
Marcus Millen’s future after four years at West Point never included football or wrestling. He was destined to lead in battle.
His first tour was as a reconnaissance platoon leader and executive officer during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.
“That first fire fight, you don’t know what to expect,” he said. “It’s highly romanticized in the movies. A soldier said he saw a rock jump. We’re like, ‘Idiot, you’re being shot at.’ That romanticized version quickly fades.
“You grow up real fast when you have 40 people on your side and 80 Afghans with the same objection. At 25, everyone is asking you what to do. You have to rely on your training, be adaptive and disciplined.”
Millen was a captain for his second tour. He was the Brigade Chief of Plans and Global Response Force Heavy Company Team Commander during Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait and Baghdad.
“That was a lot more technical for me,” he said. “But it reminded you that you were only minutes away from something getting really bad. The preparation for you to step in and stop the negative consequences is crucial.
“It’s like practicing in the wrestling room the things you hate.”
Courtney Millen was a constant throughout Marcus’ military career. When Millen was sent to Fort Polk in Louisiana prior to his first deployment, Courtney, who earned a finance degree from Princeton and was working in Manhattan, moved to an apartment in Louisiana close to where he was stationed.
The two were married in a ceremony with only their parents present before Millen was sent to Afghanistan.
There was a bigger celebration 18 months later at Stroudsmoor Country Inn in Stroudsburg, when tomahawks were the gifts for the men in the wedding party.
The Millens were in Colorado Springs following his second deployment, when they welcomed their first child (Lincoln). They then moved to Boston as Millen began his transition from the war room to the classroom.
He attended Harvard to work on an MBA.
“He called to tell me that he was going to Harvard and asked if I’d help him move,” Richmond recalled. “He bought my plane ticket [to Colorado Springs]. We packed up the house. He drove the U-Haul. I drove his wife’s truck. His dad drove his truck, and we were on walkie talkies having conversation for the 28- to 30-hour trip.”
The craziness continued. Two days after Millen graduated from Harvard, he became a father for the second time (Parker).
The Millens returned to West Point, where Marcus began teaching everything from leadership classes to business strategy. He also travels to different Army units to teach principle negotiations.
Millen will have a decision to make in two years. It will be the first time he can transition out to the reserves. If he passes on that, he’ll have six more years before putting in his two decades of service.
Millen eventually plans on bringing his family back to the Lehigh Valley for the next phase of his life. Courtney will finish her executive MBA from Cornell in May.
“Courtney has been a huge source of support,” Millen said. “She’s way smarter than me. She left Manhattan and came to the middle of nowhere Louisiana and worked remotely. She’s always adapted along the way.
“The military isn’t going to last forever [for me]. I know I definitely want to run a business, whether it’s on an executive level or run my own business.”
Millen has shown since he was 8 years old that if there’s something he wants, he’s going to chase it down.
For that, he’s clearly no “idiot.”