Chase Brice planned on taking his time finding a new home, but the former Clemson quarterback ended up needing only one visit.
Brice committed to Duke on Sunday evening after taking an official visit there this weekend, he announced on Twitter.
The former backup to Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be immediately eligible for the 2020 season after he graduates in May. Brice will have two seasons of eligibility to play for the Blue Devils.
“When I committed (to Clemson), I didn’t think transferring was an option,” Brice told The State last month. “My goal was to end up playing here and to lead a team. It just so happened that it didn’t work out that way. I got some good experience and playing time.”
Brice appeared in 13 games in 2019, completing 50 of 85 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns. He played in 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2018 and completed 32 of 51 passes for 442 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
He finishes his career at Clemson with 896 passing yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 179 yards.
“My time at Clemson was special,” Brice previously told The State. “The fans were special. The atmosphere, the family feel … just everything about Clemson. It’s a special place. It’ll always have a special place in my heart. It’s always going to be home. Just very appreciative of the fans, my coaching staff that pushed me to get better.”
Brice made it clear when he first started searching for his next school that he wanted to go to a place where he would have a good chance to be the starting QB and he could learn from a coaching staff that could help develop him.
He should get both of those at Duke.
The Blue Devils have an opening at quarterback with Quentin Harris graduating, and Brice will have an opportunity to learn from a coach who excels at developing quarterbacks in Duke’s David Cutcliffe.