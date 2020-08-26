Forecasters: Hurricane Laura to make landfall as Category 4, bringing 'destructive' storm surge

Hurricane Laura was intensifying quickly Wednesday morning and was expected to be a Category 4 storm when it arrives overnight near the Louisiana/Texas border.
“Unsurvivable” storm surge with “large and destructive waves” will cause “catastrophic damage” in southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas, the National Hurricane Center says. The surge of sea water pushed in from the Gulf of Mexico could reach 18 feet to 20 feet between Vermilion Parish and the Texas line and may penetrate 30 miles or more from the coastline, forecasters said.
“People need to heed the warnings they’ve been given and evacuate,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “We still have a few hours left, but that’s all we’ve got.”
While Laura’s path and intensity have been compared to Hurricane Rita in 2005, Laura now is expected to be significantly stronger. Residents who rode out Rita should not feel safe, officials said.
Landfall is expected to happen about 1 a.m. Thursday in Cameron Parish, which would coincide with the highest tide of the month. Most of the parish will be underwater at some point, said Benjamin Schott, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in New Orleans. Places in Calcasieu Parish that don’t normally flood will be inundated, he said.
“A lot of people will not be able to recognize areas that they live in,” Schott said.
Sustained winds are expected to reach 145 miles per hour with gusts up to 170 miles per hour. Hurricane force-winds could reach as far north as the “doorstep” of Shreveport, and tropical storm-force winds could extend as far east as Baton Rouge, Schott said.
Forecasters expect widespread flash flooding to begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday across eastern Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. Five to 10 inches of rain will be common, and up to 15 inches are possible in some areas.
In order to mitigate the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, Edwards has asked residents who need to evacuate to drive their own vehicles and find a hotel. Mass shelters will be used only as a last resort.
Louisiana put up more than 800 people in hotels Tuesday night and officials expect to house more than 2,000 Wednesday night, Edwards said. High water could flood portions of Interstate 10 this afternoon. The state likely will have to stop running buses to evacuate residents by about 1 p.m. or so because of high wind, he said, while travel by private vehicle will be safe for a few hours longer. Once night falls, it won’t be safe to leave, he said.
The entire Louisiana National Guard has been activated for the first time in many years to help with what is expected to be a significant search-and-rescue operation after the storm passes.
Hurricane-force winds were expected Wednesday night across the hurricane warning area from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Morgan City, La. Destructive winds could be felt well inland across eastern Texas and western Louisiana.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Laura was a Category 3 storm with 125 miles-per-hour wind, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm’s center was about 225 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, La. and about 235 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, as the storm moved northwest at about 16 miles per hour.