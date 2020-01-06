CLEMSON, S.C. _ Travis Etienne has accomplished just about everything one could hope to during his time at Clemson.
The junior running back has been named the ACC Player of the Year twice, has won a national title and is in the College Football Playoff for a third consecutive season.
But on Jan. 1, 2018, Etienne had a rare rough outing in a game that still motivates him to this day.
The Louisiana native returned home to face Alabama in the Sugar Bowl as a freshman and was expected to be a big part of Clemson’s offensive game plan. Instead, he was hit hard on the opening kickoff, never seemed like himself and finished with only four carries in Clemson’s 24-6 loss to the Crimson Tide in a CFP semifinal game.
“I saw a picture this summer and set it as my (phone) background. It was me walking off the field, just distraught after the game,” Etienne said. “Not really being there for my teammates, not being able to give it my all. So I definitely don’t want to have that feeling again. I’m going to leave everything I have out there on the field for my brothers.”
That game was the last loss for Clemson. The Tigers have reeled off 29 consecutive victories across two seasons heading into next Monday’s national championship game.
Now Etienne gets a shot at redemption playing in the Superdome once again, this time against his home-state school LSU.
“It’s a unique opportunity being a kid from Louisiana getting to play in the Superdome against the home-state team. You couldn’t script this up any better,” Etienne said. “Definitely have to go out there and take care of business.”
The loss to Alabama two years ago was a bit of a wake-up call for Etienne. In addition to not providing much in the running game, he also missed a critical block in pass protection. The Tigers trailed 10-6 in the third quarter but were driving when quarterback Kelly Bryant dropped back to pass. Bryant was hit by Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings, causing the ball to float into the air. It was intercepted, and the game turned in an instant.
Since that game, Etienne has been working to get bigger and stronger, and prove that he is elite _ not only as a runner but also as a receiver and pass protector.
“Just being real with myself that if I wanted to be a great player, this is what it’s going to take. I can’t just keep living off my talent,” Etienne said.
“Just taking it more seriously and just working on my technique, working on the little small details, because the details are what matter. The little things are what matter. You mess up on that, you’re gonna mess up on the bigger things. ... Catching the ball, working on my blocking techniques, things like that.”
Etienne will be far from the only player from Louisiana playing in Monday’s title game. LSU has 61 players from in-state on its roster, and head coach Ed Orgeron would like to have one more with Etienne.
A Jennings, Louisiana native, Etienne grew up attending games at LSU but was not offered by the home-state school until late in the recruiting process. By then it was too late.
“Different people feel different types of ways, but I mean it wasn’t their decision and it didn’t matter what they thought,” Etienne said. “It was my decision. It really didn’t matter.”
Orgeron, who went from interim to permanent head coach as Etienne was going through the recruiting process, said it’s hard to see Etienne thrive for another team.
The 5-10, 210-pound back has 1,536 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the year and is averaging 8 yards per carry.
“Every time I heard about Clemson play or every time I’ve seen him having success, I’m sick to my stomach,” Orgeron said.
“Obviously we like our running backs. We’ve got great running backs here, but we wanted Travis Etienne at the end, but it was too little, too late.”
Etienne didn’t let LSU’s late interest bother him. He hasn’t looked back since signing with Clemson and couldn’t be more thrilled with the way his career has gone.
“Bama gave me an offer very early, so that kind of validated for me I was good. They were winning their nattys,” Etienne said.
“I was like, ‘If (LSU) doesn’t want me, so be it. There’s like 30 other schools that do want me.’ You can’t concern yourself with the things you cannot control.”
This could be the last game of Etienne’s college career as he could turn pro and be a high pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
If so, there would be no better way for him to go out than with a win over LSU in the Superdome.
“It’s definitely a great opportunity to go out there and just kind of redeem myself from my freshman year,” Etienne said.