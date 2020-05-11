Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On May 10 on Bloomington Avenue/McLaughlin Street in Curwensville Borough, a 37-year-old female of Curwensville was stopped by state police for vehicle code violations. The arrestee was found to be under the influence.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of a male scamming a local business. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police received a report of a package being stolen off a front porch.
———
Police were dispatched to a disturbance involving multiple individuals arguing. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the situation.
———
Police were notified of a“hit and run” incident. Police located both vehicles involved.
———
Police were dispatched to a noise complaint. Police arrived on scene and gave a warning.
———
Police were dispatched to a report of drug paraphernalia. Police arrived and also learned of an assault that had taken place. Police are investigating both incidents.
Lawrence Township
On May 8 at 9 p.m. police received a call from a 29-year-old Clearfield female who said her ex-boyfriend, a 30-year-old Clearfield male, had violated a PFA violation she had against him. She advised police that while she was outside her residence, she saw the offender who had a knife in his hand and threatened her for putting a PFA on him. Officers were able to locate the offender to which he was taken into custody and housed in the Clearfield County Jail.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a traffic complaint of a red Toyota Tacoma “all over the roadway” and passing traffic along State Street. Upon police arrival, the pickup truck had already come through the area and was not located.
———
Police advised of a possible theft between tenants, however learned that there was no theft that had occurred between the parties.
———
Police responded to the Curwensville Post Office for a reported criminal mischief complaint. It was learned that a male, possibly under the influence, had jumped onto a vehicle driven by a postal worker while it was being operated on North Street and fled the area.
———
Police received a complaint of a possible assault at a local business. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police received a complaint of criminal mischief where an individual had driven through a resident’s yard.
———
Police responded to a trespassing complaint along Walnut Street where an individual had reportedly gained entry into a residence and then turned off a television inside. Nothing was reported missing or destroyed in the home.
———
Police received a report of criminal mischief at Curwensville Library. Unknown persons took down a flag pole, attempted to burn the “book return” sign on the book return box, and also distributed numerous plastic bottles in the area. Residents are now being advised that children are no longer permitted on the property of the Curwensville Library when the library is not open. This will be strictly enforced due to the recent vandalism.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
May 6
Police received a report a report from a male in reference to issues between him and his ex-girlfriend. The male was looking for advice on how to remover her from their apartment. He was given direction on the civil process. Nothing further to report.
———
Police received a call from a female in reference to questions about a truck. The female advised that she and her roommates names were both on the title for truck, which she paid for. The male has the truck and will not bring it back for her to use. She was advised since both names were on the title, the situation would have to be handled by a magistrate and this was a civil issue.
———
Police received a report of a male runaway from Pentz Run Youth Services. Investigation continues.
———
Police were dispatched to make contact with a male in reference to dogs off leashes as he goes on a walk. Police made contact with a male who advised that when he goes on a walk with his dog, he sees other dogs that aren’t on a leash. The male asked if police would ride around and look for the dogs that were not on leashes and tell the owners about it. He was advised that dogs were permitted to be in their yard not on a leash. He was also advised if one was seen while police were on patrol it would be addressed.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
PSP are investigating a burglary at a residence owned by a 63-year-old male on Westover Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Unknown suspects arrived by motorized vehicle and gained entry into a locked 14 by 28-foot shed and used an unknown object to smash out the east side window. Upon gaining entry, suspects stold a Stihl 18-inch bar chain saw, and damaged the ignition switch on a 2016 Polaris RZR 900 UTV. Upon exiting the shed, suspected damaged the front steel entrance door. Total loss/damages are approximately $710. Anyone with information should call PSP at 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
PSP are investigating a possible firearms violation on E. Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Investigation is ongoing.