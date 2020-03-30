Monday was Day 8 of my quarantine with my husband after returning last week from our annual vacation to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. So far, so good. We are still healthy.
Some folks jokingly made comments that a husband and wife in quarantine together is more dangerous than COVID-19.
That may be true, but for us, it didn’t seem like a big deal. We married almost two years ago and have known each other a little more than three years. Our nests were almost empty when we met and now, our combined nest is totally empty. When not at work, it is just the two of us, so we are used to being together.
Well, on Sunday, it took a toll. We were both grumpy from sheltering in place.
By Sunday afternoon, the sun was out and the temperatures were closing in on 70. I told my mate to put his shoes on, we were going to drive to Prince Gallitzin State Park (only 10 minutes from our home) and take a long walk. We chose to park at the main marina and walked all over the place. There were a lot of people there taking in the sunshine and fresh air. Many were fishing. And everyone pretty much had a friendly wave from their socially acceptable distance of six feet or more.
The fresh air did us some good. We discussed some upcoming birthdays that would have to be on the back burner, as well as our 2nd wedding anniversary on April 5. We also discussed Easter, which is also my grandson’s third birthday — which we will have to celebrate another time.
Easter Sunday dinner may have to wait also. I usually cook for our combined four children (I have three, he has one) and their significant others and grandkids. We talked about what I would make to go along with his favorite ham. And then he mentioned something he would like that I have not made in a long time — pickled eggs and beets. I decided to make some when I got home.
Earlier this year I bought my first Instant Pot pressure cooker. I bought the 3-quart since it is only the two of us, and it fits better on my counter.
I like pickled eggs and beets when we go camping in the summer or when we have a cookout. We got home yesterday and sure enough, I had a few dozen eggs in the fridge and two cans of beets in the pantry. But one thing I hate about making them is boiling eggs and hoping they peel correctly. It is always a battle!
I decided to use my Instant Pot to hard boil the eggs. What a game changer! They turned out fantastic and in hardly any time at all. I used the 5-5-5 method. If you are making pickled eggs and beets for Easter — or any time — try this if you have an Instant Pot.
HARD BOILED EGGSPlace one cup of water in your pressure cooker. Using the trivet, place as many eggs as you want (or can fit) onto the trivet. Make sure the eggs don’t touch the side of the cooker. Seal the lid and close the pressure valve. Press the “Steam” button and set the timer for 5 minutes.
When the pot is done cooking, let it come down from pressure for 5 minutes or until the display on the pot says Lo 5. In the meantime, place a large amount of ice cubes and water in a large bowl. At the end of 5 minutes or when Lo 5 is reached, turn the pressure valve to let remaining steam escape. Remove the lid, and place the eggs into the ice bath to stop them from cooking. After 5 minutes, peel the eggs.
PICKLED EGGS
AND BEETS
- 1 dozen hard boiled eggs, peeled
- 2 15 oz. cans whole, sliced or cubed beets
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup sugar
Drain the beets and keep one cup of the juice. Combine the one cup of beet juice, vinegar, water and sugar in a sauce pan and heat on the stove until sugar is dissolved. Let cool a bit. Combine eggs and beets in a large container, like a plastic or glass jar with a lid. Pour juice/water/vinegar/sugar mixture over the eggs and beets. Secure the lid. Refrigerate for 24 hours before serving.
My mother has always added a bit of salt, pepper and oregano to her mixture and I do as well.
You can also use the pickled eggs to make pretty Easter deviled eggs.