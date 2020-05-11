HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reopening indoor facilities at three additional rest areas statewide.
PennDOT’s rest areas were temporarily closed statewide on March 17 in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s mitigation guidance regarding COVID-19 to ensure that proper safety and sanitation protocols were in place. Many rest areas across Pennsylvania have since reopened.
Additional cleaning and maintenance will be performed at all reopened locations. Tourism services are not available at this time.
The below locations reopened Monday:
- Interstate 70 westbound in Fulton County, 1 mile west of the Maryland state line;
- Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County, 3.5 miles east of Exit 242; and
- Interstate 80 westbound in Columbia County, 10 miles west of Exit 256.
The department will continue to evaluate and will determine whether additional locations can be reopened.
More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.