We eat a lot of chicken breasts at our house. They are versatile, relatively inexpensive and readily available. I like to keep the boneless and skinless ones in the freezer because they are always on hand to make a quick meal. I just thaw them out in the refrigerator and I’m ready to cook.
It is always helpful to have recipes for quick meals in your recipe box. With a recipe for a quick meal, whenever your family is ready to eat, you can get a meal on the table in little time.
The recipe I am sharing today for Honey Garlic Chicken goes together in about 15 minutes including the cooking time for the chicken and the sauce. While I was preparing the recipe, there was enough time for me to steam some brown rice and pop a bag of broccoli florets into the microwave to round out the meal.
The sauce for Honey Garlic Chicken is extremely flavorful and I had all the ingredients for it in my pantry and refrigerator. It does have a bit of fat in it but divided among four chicken breasts it ends up being about a half of a tablespoon per serving.
The sauce perks up a rather bland cut of chicken. While chicken breasts lend themselves well as a canvas to build a meal on, they are not particularly flavorful on their own.
A small chicken breast has approximately 165 calories and 31 grams of protein. They are also practically fat-free at 3.6 grams of fat.
I think this sauce would also be good on boneless pork chops or even shrimp.
I hope you will find Honey Garlic Chicken a good fit for the quick recipe category in your recipe box.
Honey Garlic Chicken
- 1 pound of boneless skinless chicken breasts, approximately two breasts, slice each in half horizontally so that you have four chicken cutlets.
- Salt and ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour or cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 tablespoons white wine, cider or other favorite vinegar
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1/3 cup honey
Season each chicken cutlet on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the flour in a shallow dish and roll each cutlet in flour, shaking off the excess. In a large skillet over high heat, melt the butter and the oil together.
Place the chicken in the skillet and cook for two to three minutes on the first side until the chicken is golden brown. Turn the chicken over and cook for one to two minutes on the second side. Remove the chicken from the pan and keep warm.
Turn the heat down to medium high. Add the minced garlic to the pan and cook for a minute, stirring frequently so the garlic doesn’t get too brown. Add the vinegar, soy sauce and honey.
Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook for 1-2 minutes until it is thickened. Return the chicken to the pan and coat both sides in the sauce. If the sauce is too thick, add some water, one teaspoon at a time, until it reaches a desired consistency. Remove the pan from the heat and place the chicken on the plates. Drizzle the sauce over the chicken to serve. Makes 4 servings.