BELLEFONTE — Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers reported Saturday that two new COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Centre County. Both deaths occurred at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
The first death, a 96-year-old male, died Friday, May 8. The second death was an 89-year-old female who died Saturday, May 9. Both individuals came from a personal care home in the Bellefonte zip code area. Due to HIPAA Privacy Rules, the facility cannot be named.
Sayers said the death total of COVID-19 deaths in Centre County now stands at three.