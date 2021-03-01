Finally, it seems like some of our mountains of snow are melting here in the Progressland region.
I remember being in parochial school in first grade in March of 1976 and we glued cotton balls onto a piece of colored construction paper to make lambs. Sister Mary Ann Potgurney told us that March came in like a lamb and went out like a lion. At the age of 6, we had no idea what that meant. But we happily glued our cotton balls anyway.
So here we are in March 2021 with snow still on the ground, a lot of rain, and suddenly milder temperatures after weeks of frigid weather. Personally, I hope the incoming lamb remains because I have had enough of my daily commute to work in the middle of snow and ice storms.
On Sunday, as it poured down rain, I felt like making a big pot of some kind of soup to keep that cold, damp feeling at bay. I looked through my refrigerator and pantry and decided to use up some of my vegetables. I was also hungry for something Italian and decided to make Minestrone soup.
My husband hates mostly all vegetables. He will eat corn on the cob in the summer, and he will eat an iceburg lettuce salad with cucumbers and other non-vegetable toppings. So I knew this soup would only be for me and my lunches the rest of the week.
I pulled out my favorite appliance — my pressure cooker/Instant Pot — and this soup smelled so good that even my vegetable-hating husband followed his nose into the kitchen to ask what I was making. (He quickly retreated when he peered into the pot and saw the numerous vegetables.)
The recipe below is for the pressure cooker, but it can also be made on the stove with the directions that I included at the end. Because I am gluten free and eat what my husband refers to as “weird food,” this recipe reflects that. But I have included regular ingredients also.
Vegetable Minestrone Soup
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
4 stalks celery, chopped
2 cups frozen vegetables of your choice
1 15 oz. can diced tomatoes
1 15 oz. can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 15 oz. can cannelloni beans, rinsed and drained
1 cup vegetable broth
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast (or parmesan cheese)
1 cup dry small shaped brown rice pasta (or regular pasta such as macaroni, shells, rotini, etc.)
2 tablespoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 teaspoons dried basil
2 teaspoons dried parsley
2 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt
1/4 cup chopped sun dried tomatoes
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
4 cups water
4 cups baby spinach
Turn on the saute button on your pressure cooker. Add the olive oil to heat, and then add the onion and celery. Saute about 3 to 4 minutes until the vegetables are translucent.
Turn off the saute button when the vegetables are soft.
Add all of the remaining ingredients into the pot EXCEPT the spinach. Give them a quick stir. Secure the lid on the pressure cooker and make sure the pressure valve is closed.
Turn on the manual pressure button and set it for 6 minutes. (Because I use brown rice pasta, I set my cooker for 7 minutes to make sure the pasta is cooked through.)
When the cooker is done, open the valve and let the steam escape. Once it is finished releasing and the pin on the lid drops, open the cooker. Add the spinach and stir.
Serve with fresh parmesan and perhaps a green side salad and garlic bread. Serves 6.
If you are making the soup on the stove top, add the olive oil to a dutch oven or other large pot and heat on medium high. Add the onion and celery and cook until translucent. Add the remaining ingredients and cook covered until it begins to boil, stirring occasionally, and then turn the heat down to simmer until the pasta is done to your liking. Add the spinach and serve.