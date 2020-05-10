Even in a normal year, there’s not a whole lot to glean from two days of watching Steelers draft picks do drills and the occasional 7-on-7 at rookie camp on the South Side. And in 2020, there isn’t a single physical observation to discuss here, unless you’d like to know that three of the four new Steelers made available to the media did Zoom interviews from inside their homes while second-rounder Chase Claypool opted for his car.
But while that’s pretty much the extent of show-and-tell from the only virtual minicamp in Steelers history, that doesn’t mean we didn’t take anything away from the entirely online exercise. Here are five highlights from conference calls Friday and Saturday with four draftees and coach Mike Tomlin:
• There’s a backstory to Devin Bush tweeting at Anthony McFarland Jr. just after the Steelers selected him. “Past is the past let’s work!!” Bush wrote. Until Saturday, all we knew of that “past” between the rookie fourth-round running back and the Steelers’ reigning first-round pick is that McFarland last summer singled out Bush as one of his most memorable opponents from his first season playing for Maryland.
“I have always been a fan of his game, and when we got to play him against Michigan my freshman year, I just remember him flying around,” McFarland recalled Saturday morning. “He was talking to me the whole game. The play that he tackled me on, he said I couldn’t mess with him.”
Bush is either a G-rated trash-talker, or McFarland edited that particular quote for a family newspaper. Either way, McFarland didn’t take any offense. He just laughed and headed back to his huddle, seeing it as a “welcome to college football” moment in his first Big Ten Conference road game. After a 42-21 Michigan win in which McFarland was held to just 41 total yards, he gained respect for Bush as a person when the standout linebacker approached him to compliment his game and tell him to keep working hard.
Not two years later, they’re NFL teammates.
“That meant a lot to me coming from a guy like that,” McFarland said. “You watch him play, the nasty he has in his game, he played that position the way it was supposed to be played in college and the NFL. I am definitely excited to be his teammate, rather than going against him.”
• Speaking of McFarland, he’s also aware of what another Bush had to say about him recently. That would be former NFL star running back and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush, who last week appeared on Fox Football Now and proclaimed that McFarland “has the ability to be just as good as Le’Veon Bell, if not better” for the Steelers.
“It means a lot coming from him,” McFarland said. “But at the end of the day, I haven’t played a down yet in the NFL, so none of that really means too much to me because I have to go out there and get it done.”
• And speaking of Bell, he’s also forever tied to McFarland now in another way. Three years after Bell’s final season in Pittsburgh, McFarland will be the first running back to wear his No. 26 jersey. Yes, Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson made the number famous around here, but there’s a younger generation of Steelers fans who always will associate it with one of the most prolific backs in team history.
“Me wearing 2-6, I’d always been a big fan of Le’Veon Bell,” McFarland said. “He’s always been the best running back in the league, to me.”
But there was no talk of McFarland trying to one-up one of his favorite players, an All-Pro he idolized while in high school and college. He’ll try to make the number his own, of course, but there are a couple reasons why he ended up with it.
McFarland had worn No. 5 all the way back to his days at prep powerhouse DeMatha Catholic but would have to change in the NFL to a running back number between 20 and 49. He had decided to take No. 25 as a pro, but then the Steelers drafted his teammate Antoine Brooks, who wore No. 25 at Maryland.
McFarland knew he had to let Brooks keep his number, so instead he grabbed No. 26, left vacant on the Steelers when linebacker Mark Barron was released. Coincidentally, it was actually a rookie running back a year earlier from Bell’s hometown of Columbus hoping to be the next No. 26 for the Steelers in Benny Snell, who wore it at Kentucky but didn’t get it in the NFL because Barron had it.
“I didn’t want people to think it was anything like I wanted to be better than Le’Veon,” McFarland explained. “That’s not the type of person I am. If anything, it would be because I look up to him.”
• While Brooks will keep his college number, he’s also keeping his college position — at least for now. A 5-foot-11, 210-pound sixth-round pick, Brooks played a number of spots at Maryland but was mostly a strong safety last season as a senior. That’s what he was viewed as going into the draft, but when the Steelers opted not to pick an inside linebacker, the idea was that Brooks could potentially play a hybrid type of role given his sturdy frame.
As he gets his feet wet, though, Brooks said he’s learning “primarily safety” even as the Steelers talk to him about some other positions. He’s learning from secondary coach Teryl Austin and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley rather than inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky.
“For me, they send me information about different positions one-by-one,” Brooks said. “I’m just ready to contribute to the Steelers and play for them. There’s not really much I can say. It’s great to contribute and prepare myself to be ready to play on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays.”
• Much like Brooks, seventh-round pick Carlos Davis enters the mix as a candidate to fill multiple spots for the Steelers. At 6-2, 320 pounds, he’ll vie to replace Javon Hargrave at nose tackle, but he also played defensive end over his five-year career at Nebraska. The Steelers liked that flexibility when they drafted him, and Davis is getting a crash course in all three defensive line positions in their defense.
“Cam Heyward reached out to me and he was just really helpful,” Davis said. “He seems like a really good guy, willing to help. I’m excited about that.”
More so than seventh-rounders from the past few drafts, Davis will have an opportunity to stick with the Steelers, given Hargrave’s departure in free agency. Technically, that’s a starting spot that’s wide open, and Tomlin is sifting through his options.
The only thing he had to say about Daniel McCullers is that he was Hargrave’s backup last year and is still on the roster. He mentioned that veteran Tyson Alualu is capable of playing nose tackle and added that he isn’t opposed to adding another player, as well.
“You have to be versatile,” Tomlin said. “We have some candidates. Within those candidates are guys that are capable of doing other things, because that is the nature of the position in today’s game.”