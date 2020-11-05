Big companies can be like Russian nesting dolls with layers upon layers of organization and ownership.
The bigger the parent company, often the more companies are contained within other companies.
Pennsylvania electric consumers could deal with a new middleman company in 2022.
That’s when Keystone Appalachian Transmission Co. takes over West Penn Power for Southwestern Pennsylvania clients and Potomac Edison in West Virginia and Maryland.
Never heard of Keystone Appalachian Transmission Co.? Unsurprising. It’s a new shell company FirstEnergy Corp. has created to take over the assets.
A shell company is the perfect description for the situation. It’s a hollow legal vessel meant to contain another company — just like a bigger nesting doll encloses a smaller one.
Sometimes a shell company is meant to obscure ownership. That seems unlikely in this case, as FirstEnergy talked about it on a call with analysts Monday.
It can also be about changing the rules of the game, which seems like FirstEnergy’s play.
Akron-based FirstEnergy created the company under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rather than the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. According to Pennsylvania acting consumer advocate Tanya McCloskey, that means FirstEnergy — sorry, Keystone Appalachian — will be able to use formula rates that move faster than the PUC’s.
To translate: Electric rates can go up more easily.
Is this a done deal? No. There is still a lot of paperwork to shuffle. There are documents to file with the PUC and then the advocate can review, but the whole process definitely is flowing in a certain direction.
So is this necessarily a bad thing, or just a business thing?
Hard to say. Every business wants to make money, and utility stocks are the kind of thing that usually are considered a pretty good investment. Look at any Monopoly board for confirmation. One person’s increased electric bill is another person’s bumped-up 401(k).
But FirstEnergy has done this recently elsewhere. In Ohio, a FirstEnergy corporate spinoff was part of the $1.3 billion bribery scandal that has so far seen charges against the former Speaker of the House Larry Householder, plea deals from two of his associates, and the firing of FirstEnergy’s CEO and two executives.
There was more to that case than a simple shell game. There was an attempt to get the state to subsidize the company’s nuclear power plants. That’s something that was already tried and rejected in Pennsylvania — albeit without any indictments.
The PUC and the consumer advocate should be ready to scrutinize all of the shells and how they nest together to make sure Pennsylvania customers don’t lose the game.
— Pittsburgh Tribune-Review