First Lady Melania Trump highlights Day 2 of GOP convention.

In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo first lady Melania Trump visits an exhibit of artwork by young Americans in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which afforded the vote to women, at the White House in Washington.
First Lady Melania Trump headlines Day 2 of the Republican National Convention Tuesday, a day after Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott warned that a victory by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would push America down the road to socialism.
“Make no mistake: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want a cultural revolution,” Scott said of the former vice president and his running mate, a U.S. senator from California. “A fundamentally different America.”
President Donald Trump was formally nominated by GOP delegates Monday to be the party’s candidate to run for reelection. He will accept the nomination on Thursday night from the White House lawn.
Melania Trump is expected to offer a more measured tone during her speech Tuesday night, after the first day’s group of speakers often attacked the Democratic candidates.
“It’s almost like this election is shaping up to be church, work, and school vs. rioting, looting and vandalism,” Donald Trump Jr., one of three of the president’s children scheduled to speak during the convention, said Monday, contrasting his father’s and Democrats’ responses to Black Lives Matter protests and riots that have raged across the U.S. in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis custody and other police involved shootings of Black Americans.
The first lady mostly has remained out of the spotlight since March, when the coronavirus pandemic led to government restrictions that shut down large portions of the American economy.
Also scheduled to speak Tuesday are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, among others.