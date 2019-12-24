AUSTIN — Visitors are encouraged to start the new year on the right foot with a First Day Hike Wednesday, Jan. 1 at Sinnemahoning State Park.
Participants will have fun outdoors with an easy 2.5-mile guided hike on fairly level trails near the park’s Wildlife Center. They can search for dens, nests, and other animal signs, as they learn about state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s trail system and additional hiking and outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the coming year.
This free program will meet at the Wildlife Center at 1 p.m. The group will return to the Wildlife Center at approximately 3 pm. No pre-registration is required.
Hikers should dress for the weather, bring water and wear waterproof shoes or boots. The hike is recommended for adults and children age 8 and older. Well-behaved dogs on short leashes are also welcome. The program will be held regardless of weather. For current road conditions, contact the park’s office.
For more information on park programs and events, please contact Sinnemahoning State Park at 647-8401 or sinnemahoningsp@pa.gov or visit the online DCNR Events Calendar at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar.
Those needing accommodations to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven day’s notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.