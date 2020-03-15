Tax-Aide is taking reservations for the final few weeks of the season. The AARP Tax-Program in Clearfield County have filed over 900 tax returns this year for Clearfield County residents age 60 and older and people with a low or middle income.
The Volunteer Program is administered by three partners: the IRS, AARP, and the CCAAA. The IRS provides the bulk of the training, technical support, necessary papers, and materials. AARP assumes part of the responsibility for administration of the program and establishment of an effective liaison with the IRS offices at a national and regional level. The CCAAA provides staff, technical support, printing, and assistance in the selection of housing and managing of the volunteer sites as well as volunteer recruitment. The CCAAA also provides advertising, paper forms, tracks volunteer hours and media coverage to insure that special emphasis is placed on reading the elder population. The Tax-Aide program has been utilizing electronic filing at all their sites in Clearfield County. This year there will be five sites available in Clearfield County for seniors to have their taxes done free of charge.
Call the phone number below to make an appointment. Leave your name and number and someone will get back to you to schedule. Do not recall the number to talk to someone; they will call you as soon as they can. Locations are as follows:
Clearfield:
- 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through April 14 at the West Side United Methodist Church, 317 Nichols Street, Clearfield, 765-2691.
Curwensville:
- 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through April 13 at the Alliance Church of Curwensville, 725 Susquehanna Avenue, Curwensville, 765-2691.
Note: If Clearfield or Curwensville School is closed due to weather, Tax-aide will also be closed. Please do not call in; someone will call to re-schedule your appointment.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local consumer contributions.