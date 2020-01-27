HYDE — For the past four seasons, the Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling programs have come together to put on a dual meet and raise money to fight cancer.
The first four years, the proceeds went to the Emily Whitehead Foundation and totaled over $55K.
The programs will again join forces Thursday to Take Down Cancer. This year’s event will be held at the Clearfield Area High school in the Arthur J. Weiss gymnasium. The event is slated to begin at 5 p.m. with junior high competition and varsity action to follow.
All proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to the Bob Perks Foundation, which is a local organization that serves both Clearfield and Centre County patients undergoing cancer treatments. The foundation helps provide monetary support to individuals based on a referral process with the assistance of their cancer treatment team.
According to the Bob Perks Fund website, the fund was established in 2006 in memory of Bob Perks, a State College native, who passed away in 2005 after a long battle with melanoma.
He was a graduate of Penn State and worked in the financial services industry.
He was an avid sports fan and a four-year member of the Penn State baseball team.
Perks was only 42 years old and left behind his wife, Doreen, and two, very young children. He was a founding member of the local “Coaches vs. Cancer” chapter, and remained active until his own battle with cancer took his life.
He was devoted to helping cancer patients long before facing his own challenges with the disease.
With the hope of fulfilling Bob’s wishes to make a difference for those with cancer, the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund was established by Doreen and Bob’s family, friends and colleagues.
The fund helps local families that are dealing with financial difficulties by providing funding for basic necessities such as groceries, utilities, rent and transportation costs for treatment.
There will be a basket auction, 50/50 raffles, bake sale, food concession and T-shirts sold throughout the evening.
All proceeds will be donated to the foundation.
Last year, the Mounties defeated the Bison 53-19 at Philipsburg-Osceola High School to tie the Bison 2-2 in Take Down Cancer matches.
This will be the 81st meeting all-time between the programs.