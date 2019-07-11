The annual Curwensville Days fiddler’s contest is a popular draw. Although the contest is not quite as old as the Curwensville Days festival, it has been around for a number of years.
The 2019 contest is set for Thursday, July 18, at Irvin Park’s bandshell stage. Registration for the contest will be held from 5:30-6:15 p.m.
Contest categories include small fry, open to children age 10 and younger; junior, open to young men and young women, age 11-18; adult, open to those age 19-59; and senior adult, for participants age 60 and older. Cash prizes are awarded in each division. The number of prizes given depend on the number of contestants entered in the musical competition.
Last year, the contest had its highest participant totals in years with 13 musicians competing. The committee sent out a mass mailing to more than 130 schools and music instructors inviting them to participate. It also placed an invitation on the Curwensville Days’ Facebook page that reached 1,900 followers.
Musicians do not receive a formal invitation to participate in the contest rather the contest is an open call for fiddlers of all ages and experience levels from beginners to experts, to participate in the contest resulting in a cancelation of the contest a couple times in recent years when no contestants entered.
Curwensville Days President Martha Tozer said every fiddler is welcome to compete. “Anyone no matter how long they have been playing is welcome,” she said.
Each competitor performs three pieces for a panel of judges – a waltz, a hoedown and a song of his or her choice.
Judges who are seated, facing away from the contestants, score them using criteria including rhythm, tone, ability and the difficulty of the songs chosen.
A contestant receives no points for his or her performance style, appearance or facial expressions because the judges are not able to see them.
The 2018 fiddlers’ contest winners are: Small Fry, first place, Eliza Mood; junior, first, Aubrey Pearson; second, Selvie Pearson; and third, Kolsha Frazier; adult, first, Ryan Sutter; second, Cathy Pearson; and third, Madie Cannon; senior, first Dave Knepp, and second, Richard Meehan.
In 2010, the committee designated the contest to the memory of Edgar “Bud” Moore Jr. who served as the contest’s long-time master of ceremonies. Moore and his band, the Hillsdale Hillbillies performed at Curwensville Days for many years. Now Moore’s sons, the Moore Brothers entertain Curwensville Days audiences.