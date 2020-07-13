The Federation League is set to begin its three-round postseason today with all eight teams in action.
The first round of playoff action will feature a best-of-3 format with games scheduled for today, Wednesday and Thursday (if necessary).
The higher-seeded team in all four series’ swept the lower-seeded team in their two regular season matchups.
After finishing the season with a 12-1-1 record, DuBois secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and will battle eighth-seeded Kuntz Motor Company (Hepburnia Twins). But due to the unavailability of Showers Field, Games 1 and 2 will be played at Sherman Fields in Curwensville.
The Rockets topped the Twins, who finished the regular season with a record of 2-12, by a combined 29 runs in their two matchups this season, winning 20-3 on the road June 18 and 13-1 at home on June 28.
The No. 2 vs. No. 7 matchup features Pulaski (11-3) and Sykesville (4-9-1).
The first game of the series will take place today at Reynoldsville, before shifting to Stern Field at DuBois City Park Wednesday. The if necessary game will take place at DCC Field on Thursday.
Pulaski dropped its final two games of the regular season to fall out of first place, while the Senators were one of the hotter teams in the league down the stretch, going 4-3-1 over its final eight games after an 0-6 start.
Pulaski won both regular season meetings in shutout fashion, taking 8-0 and 1-0 decisions.
Third-seeded Brookville will have home-field advantage in its opening round matchup with sixth-seeded Spike Island.
The Grays finished the season 9-5 with a pair of wins over the Pirates, a 9-0 victory at home early in the season and an 8-3 road win on June 28.
Spike Island went 1-7 in its final eight games of the season after a 4-2 start.
Game 1 and the if necessary game will be played at McKinley Field. Game 2 is slated for Bigler Field.
The final matchup of the first round pits a pair of 6-8 teams against each other.
While Pennsylvania Grain Processing (Clearfield) and the Rossiter Miners had identical records, the Huskers won the tiebreaker (head-to-head record). PGP defeated Rossiter 7-5 on the road June 14 before picking up a 7-6 walkoff win at James A. Anderson Ball Field a week ago.
Today’s game willtake place at Lawrence Township Rec Park, before shifting to Shaffer Field Wednesday. The if necessary game will be back at Lawrence Park on Thursday.
The semifinal round will follow and feature a pair of best-of-five matchups beginning July 18. The championship, a best-of-seven series, is tentatively set to begin on July 25.