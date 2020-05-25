Federal funding per Covid-19 case in Pennsylvania was $178,984 in mid-April

Pennsylvania Task Force 1 member Greg Rogalski walks amongst the beds of a Federal Medical Station for hospital surge capacity set up at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Monday, March 30.

 Center Square

Funding allocated to Pennsylvania through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act amounted to $178,984 per Covid-19 case in mid-April, according to a new 24/7 Wall St. study.

CARES Act funding going to the state, which by April 16 had 27,735 Covid-19 cases, amounted to $4.96 billion, the financial news and opinion website reported. The coronavirus infection rate in Pennsylvania stood at 216.6 per 100,000 residents, according to the analysis.

The CARES Act provided $150 billion in relief funds to states, localities, tribal governments and U.S. territories, 24/7 Wall St. reported. But the federal legislation’s total relief to help public agencies, individuals and businesses amounted to $2 trillion.

The way the funds were distributed, however, made for different levels of aid among different states, according to the study. Funds were allocated on a population-based formula, but each state received at least $1.25 billion, according to the website.

Some states more hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic were left with inadequate funding, 24/7 Wall St. reported. Wyoming, with 100,000 residents and only 50 coronavirus cases, received 120 times as much aid per case as hard-hit New York received, according to the analysis.

Tags