Federal funding per Covid-19 case in Pennsylvania was $178,984 in mid-April

Funding allocated to Pennsylvania through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act amounted to $178,984 per Covid-19 case in mid-April, according to a new 24/7 Wall St. study.
CARES Act funding going to the state, which by April 16 had 27,735 Covid-19 cases, amounted to $4.96 billion, the financial news and opinion website reported. The coronavirus infection rate in Pennsylvania stood at 216.6 per 100,000 residents, according to the analysis.
The CARES Act provided $150 billion in relief funds to states, localities, tribal governments and U.S. territories, 24/7 Wall St. reported. But the federal legislation’s total relief to help public agencies, individuals and businesses amounted to $2 trillion.
The way the funds were distributed, however, made for different levels of aid among different states, according to the study. Funds were allocated on a population-based formula, but each state received at least $1.25 billion, according to the website.
Some states more hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic were left with inadequate funding, 24/7 Wall St. reported. Wyoming, with 100,000 residents and only 50 coronavirus cases, received 120 times as much aid per case as hard-hit New York received, according to the analysis.