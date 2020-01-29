January 8th started out as a regular day for West Branch head boys basketball coach Danny Clark.
But, a phone call and a mad dash helped turn that into a day he and his wife, Crissy, will never forget.
That Wednesday, West Branch was scheduled to play at Juniata Valley — a 40-mile trip one way.
Coincidently, that was also the due date of the Clarks’ second baby.
“I had my last doctor’s appointment that day,” said Crissy. “The doctor said I was about 3 cm and we would schedule an induction in a week if the baby didn’t come by then.
“I was convinced that this baby was coming late and told Danny just to ride the bus because it wasn’t happening tonight.”
So, Clark did as he was told and headed to Alexandria on the team bus.
About 15 minutes before the junior varsity game began at 6:30 p.m., Crissy texted Danny.
“She texted saying that my dad (Denny Clark) could be over at the house in five minutes and have her to State College in 30 minutes,” Danny said. “This was just a reminder to me, but it got my heart racing.
“She texted back, ‘Sorry, I was just letting you know we have a plan just in case.’”
Little did the Clarks know that plan was about to be put into action, sooner rather than later.
“At 6:41, Crissy calls me short of breath telling me that her water broke while giving our 3-year-old daughter Ally a bath, and contractions were coming fast.”
So Clark, stranded at the Juniata Valley High School with no car, had to find a ride — and fast.
“I called my mom and dad and told them to get over to my house now,” said Danny. “I looked up in our crowd and said, ‘Someone needs to take me to the hospital now. I don’t care who it is and be ready to go now.’”
Luckily, junior high parent Alisa Liptak volunteered to make the 30-mile drive to Mount Nittany Hospital to get Clark there in time for the birth.
Meanwhile, Clark’s dad, Denny, took Crissy to the hospital, while his mom, Bernie, stayed behind with Ally.
“Along the ride I talked to Crissy as she was having contractions every two minutes,” Danny said. “Alisa was driving pretty fast and I told her that she wouldn’t get pulled over.”
But of course Clark was wrong again.
“About two minutes after saying that, we were pulled over on I-99 near the Port Matilda exit,” he said. “The cop said that there wasn’t an emergency and there was no reason to go that fast because labor could take 10 to 12 hours. I didn’t take that comment too well. No ticket was given though, and we made it there safely.”
As did wife Crissy. She got to the hospital just a few minutes before Danny and their beautiful baby girl Brinley Rose was born at 9:42 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20 1/2 inches long.
While the Clarks were in labor and delivery, the Warriors were delivering a win 30 miles away.
Clark had left long-time assistant and best friend Erik McCracken in charge of the team. Junior high coach and former player Kody Trude stayed behind to help McCracken.
West Branch won the game 74-23.
“I was getting constant live updates from one of the player’s parents — Tommy Lannen,” Clark said.
Now that the Clarks have had time to reflect on the crazy story surrounding Brinley’s birth, Danny says it’s actually a pretty funny, albeit crazy, story.
“My family thought it was really funny that my dad was driving Crissy over to the hospital,” he said. “If you knew my dad you would understand. He’s not the calmest person, but he always gets the job done. The nurses loved him.”
And, he said, while their contingency plan didn’t work like they thought, Clark said it made the story even better.
“We had a plan in place since the middle of December,” said Clark. “I was driving to the games just to be safe. However, I did not drive to Juniata Valley because Crissy said, ‘Just go with the team on the bus.’
“But now looking at it, I am kinda happy I didn’t have to drive my own car because of safety concerns!”
Clark said he and his wife are adjusting well to being a family of four. Big sister Ally loves her new little sister very much and likes to help out.
As for any plans for a third child, Clark said it’s definitely possible, but he and Crissy will definitely have a new rule.
“We are going to try to plan around basketball season next time,” he said.