DUBOIS — Farmers National Bank has contributed $2,500 in support of Penn State DuBois youth programs through a Pennsylvania state tax credit program. The Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program is administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development, and allows businesses to contribute to specified educational institutions in lieu of regular state tax payments. Specifically, EITC requires that businesses support programming for youth. Farmers has participated in the EITC program since the first year it was offered in 2001.
At Penn State DuBois, programs that benefit from this gift from Farmers National Bank include Summer Youth Programs and Math Options. These programs provide fun learning opportunities in reading, science, and art. The main objective of the program is to increase students’ interest and knowledge in the arts, science, and technology, and to provide challenging experiences which are not part of the regular school curriculum.
Math Options is designed to teach young girls how math skills apply to a variety of real-world situations and rewarding careers. The hope is that they stay interested in mathematics by learning about the opportunities and success that they can realize through its’ use. The program is aimed at the specific seventh grade female demographic because statistics show that they are at the greatest risk for losing interest in these essential subjects.