The Farmers Market Voucher program, which started this year on June 11, is still running in Clearfield County.
This program, made possible by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, provides vouchers, in part, to qualified seniors, to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables grown in Pennsylvania from participating farmers and farmers markets. Eligible recipients receive four $5 vouchers to redeem at participating markets and roadside stands, and receive a list of these participants upon receipt of the vouchers.
Currently, there are more than 1,150 FMNP participating farmers at 828 farm stands and 202 farmers’ markets in Pennsylvania.
Eligibility for this program is based on guidelines related to residence, age and income. To participate in Clearfield County this calendar year, an individual must be a Clearfield County resident, be at least 60 years old or turn 60 years of age before December 31, 2019, and have a total income for the year not to exceed $23,107 for a single individual or $31,284 for married couples.
This program does not extend to those under the age of 60 on SSD, and does not include seniors who are living in nursing home facilities, personal care homes, convents or residential facilities where meals are provided.
For more information on this program, additional income guidelines, use of a proxy, distribution sites/times, etc., please contact the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. at 765-2696 or visit the website at www.ccaaa.net.