The Progressive wing of the Democratic Party is urging apparent President-elect Joe Biden to appoint unreserved liberals to his Cabinet and other important offices.
The obstacle is a likely Republican-controlled Senate whose scorched-earth policies during the Obama administration doomed many of President Barack Obama’s hoped-for new laws to failure.
Some left-wingers claim that Biden should immediately use the federal Vacancy Act to appoint, for its maximum 210 days, “acting” leaders of important departments. Extremists like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Treasury?) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Health, Human Services) could be appointed without Senate approval.
That would be a mistake.
Progressives are claiming credit for Biden’s victory.
That self-congratulation is wrong.
It was left-wingers’ “Defund the Police!” and “Green New Deal” that probably gave Florida and Texas to President Donald Trump. Socialist slogans angered many voters with Hispanic ties. Their families fled to the United States to escape Socialist/Communist/dictatorial regimes in Latin and South America.
“The Squad” and other far-lefters backed Biden this time, and why not? Trump proved to be the President only of his voter base. He made no effort to govern for centrists except to seek their votes. Left-wingers’ sitting out would have guaranteed four more years of the Trump presidency.
Many voters align on the issues closer to Trump than to Biden. Some held their noses and voted for Biden, not on issues but because they tired of Trump’s bombast, insults and confrontations.
Those voters are not Socialists. They despise socialism. They look to Biden for reassurance that centrism will mark his Presidency — and that means that Biden should try to work with McConnell and Republicans.
If Republicans rebuff him, if they show that they will treat him as they treated Obama, well, then, the man has to govern and use whatever tools are available to him, with or without the Senate.
But if refusal to work cooperatively comes, it should come first from the Senate, not from a President-elect who has promised to be the President of all the United States of America, not just of red states and blue states.
The left-wing wackos lost their bid for primacy in the Democratic primary. Their calls for instant gratification reflect a childish conceit about their self-importance.
America is not ready to become a socialist country. The election shouts that, loudly and clearly.
— Denny Bonavita