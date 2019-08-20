After a while, it gets tuned out.
When Pirates management waxes optimistic about good times ahead, it tends to become white noise.
With only four winning seasons since the end of the 1992 campaign, you build up a filter.
But please jot down this pearl from general manager Neal Huntington so you can have it ready in 2020. And make him accountable for living up to it.
If he’s even still on the job, that is.
During his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan, Huntington was asked about goals that remain for the 2019 season.
His answer was that he is hoping to see a blend of winning and player development.
“I would love to say we’re going to repeat 2012,” Huntington said. “In 2012, we were in first place into July and even into August. We were in a competitive playoff race into August. Then we went 6-21 in September. The core of that team is the team that won 94 games in 2013.”
I would love to say that you are going to repeat that process, too, Neal. That would be wonderful.
Now, what are you going to do to make that happen?
If you want to tell me that Josh Bell, Bryan Reynolds and Kevin Newman can evolve into a lineup that replicates what existed with Andrew McCutchen, Pedro Alvarez and Neil Walker, that’s a leap.
I at least see the premise, though.
However, the tattered starting rotation that is currently set to return in 2020 doesn’t come close to a facsimile of what was present here in 2013.
Between A.J. Burnett, Jeff Locke, Wandy Rodriguez, Gerrit Cole, Francisco Liriano and Charlie Morton, only Locke (3.52) had an ERA above 3.50. This year, no starter has an ERA better than 4.06 (Steven Brault).
Brault is also the only regular starter who has yet to yield more than 10 home runs. Remember, August isn’t even over yet. In 2013, the highest home run total allowed from a starter was 11 (Burnett, Locke).
None of that is to mention a bullpen that featured Mark Melancon, Tony Watson and Justin Wilson — all with ERAs between 1.39 and 2.39 — setting up Jason Grilli and his 33 saves.
Those bullpen numbers are a far cry from the ones recorded by the motley crew randomly assembled to get the ball to Felipe Vazquez a few times per month this season.
The full staff this year has a .263 batting average against (second-worst in the National League). Six years ago, it was .238 (second-best in the National League).
So there’s a lot of work to do on the mound to make this hypothetical comparsion a reality.
To say the least.
But let’s get away from, you know, stats and data. Let’s get to Huntington’s responsibility when it comes to making this dream of his happen.
Get a Francisco Liriano: I admit it. I thought Liriano was washed up when Huntington acquired him after the 2012 collapse. However, he was a crucial component of the 2013 club, going 16-8 with an ERA of 3.02. And all he cost was a million dollars. Huntington must make another shrewd move like that if this team is going to experience another massive rebound.
Who is your catcher?: God bless Jacob Stallings for overachieving as much as he has this year. But it’s clear the organization doesn’t want to make him a number one guy behind the plate. And it appears Elias Diaz isn’t the next Yadier Molina after all.
Russell Martin’s offense didn’t fully come around until 2014, but he hit 15 homers in 2013 (Stallings and Diaz have five combined). Also, he was a blood-and-guts stabilizing factor behind the dish.
Oh. He did this, too.
Cole Train 2.0?: Cole was called up in June 2013. He totaled 10 wins and 100 strikeouts, had a 3.22 ERA, and won a playoff game in his first season.
I don’t see a pitcher like that in the minor league system right now. Do you?
I’ll even give you Mitch Keller as an option.
What if you are right?: I wonder if Huntington actually considered that.
If these Pirates become in 2020 what his club became after 2012, will he invest in it the way he did back then?
Sure, in 2013, the Pirates traded for Marlon Byrd and Justin Morneau. But perhaps spooked by the collapse of 2012, Huntington didn’t make those big trades until late August.
With only the July 31 deadline in place nowadays, would he be willing to aggressively hunt down a trade and acquire salary earlier in the season next year if such a scenario should present itself?
Look, I understand Huntington’s dilemma here. When asked to plumb for optimism, what’s he supposed to say?
“We stink, and I don’t see us getting better.”
Of course not. But by making that 2013 analogy, Huntington is putting the spotlight on himself.
He’s reminding us that high expectations are allowed even after the darkest of endings.
So if he wants us to buy what he is selling, he better deliver.
And if he doesn’t, he shouldn’t get mad when I dredge this quote back up again 365 days from now.