The keywords to remember when it comes to decorating a home for fall are cozy and comfortable.
Home Specialist Josh Beatty of Ashley Homestore, DuBois, reported homeowners are looking for ways envelop themselves in snuggly warm comfort that can help them face colder days and eventually inclement weather preventing them from going outdoors.
“While gray and beige are still very popular as wall colors, we are noticing people are punching their decor up a bit with some brighter colors such as emerald green or muted pastels such as dusky pink. When paired with a dusky pink or rich green, those gray and beige walls come alive and help cast a more flattering light,” Beatty said.
Other popular colors for fall include mustard or ochre shades. Rust and pumpkin colors are also in vogue. These deep golden or orange-base colors can warm up a dark space in a home. Beatty said choose either bold or muted colors for an accent wall, ceiling or on accessories that punch up items already in place in a home.
Beatty said he is seeing many couches and chairs upholstered with velvet textiles. “Velvet is very much on trend. Velvet just looks and feels cozy. If you don’t want to commit to new furniture, some velvet throw pillows or a throw are inexpensive and will up the coziness factor in a home.”
Personal style can also be expressed through furniture and accessories. Beatty suggests mixing furniture pieces you love, whether they are family heirlooms, vintage styles or another mode of furniture. “This is an opportunity for personal style to shine through and not having your seating areas look like they were taken directly from the furniture store and placed in your home. Display items you have collected over the years or ones that have recently taken your fancy,” he added.
Beatty said people are not only looking for comfortable and cozy textiles for upholstered pieces, they want their bodies to be comfortable when they are sitting or laying on furniture. “We are selling a lot of recliners with lumbar support and power features. People are looking for maximum comfort rather than trying to make themselves comfortable by shoving pillows under their heads and behind their backs,” he explained, adding he is seeing people select adjustable bases for mattresses for a similar reason.
Beatty said he is also selling many accent tables and small cabinets to be used in various areas in a home including the kitchen or foyer. “Not only can they provide great storage opportunities underneath but they make it easy to find car keys, wallets, phones when they are ready to go out again.”