It’s time to temper any expectations you may have of Josh Bell playing right field in 2020.
Or just destroy them completely.
At this point, there’s zero indication the Pirates plan to play Bell anywhere other than first base, the position he’s played the past two seasons.
Which means that some modicum of improvement simply must occur.
Despite enjoying a breakout offensive season in 2019, Bell was a liability in the field. He made 13 errors, which ranked second-worst among MLB first basemen, and the 27-year-old accounted for minus-5 defensive runs saved, per Fangraphs. Only two at Bell’s position fared worse.
Among the biggest issues for Bell was his throwing. Far too many times, Bell airmailed a throw to second base when initiating a 3-6-3 double play, negating any chance the Pirates’ shortstop might’ve had at throwing back to first.
This offseason, Bell said he adjusted his arm slot, dropping down to three-quarters. It should be obvious when the Pirates start spring training, but Bell said his offseason throwing program has included nothing else.
His 2019 issues here often stemmed from Bell trying to throw over the top but also rushing the throw, thinking he had to make it quicker than he really did.
“I’m a lot longer, so I can finally get to that three-quarter arm slot,” Bell said. “That’s something I worked on the last month of the season last year and didn’t bring it out into any games. I don’t think I had the arm strength for it.
“Day 1 of my throwing program, I just told myself that I was going to release the ball sidearm every time. I think I’ve gotten good at it. … I’m excited to be able to finally drop that ball into [Kevin] Newman to turn that double play.”
The Pirates need Bell to improve if they’re going to win more than 69 games. Pittsburgh finished last in the NL with a .980 fielding percentage in 2019, while, as a team, the Pirates had the worst Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR) in baseball, basically twice as bad as the team with the best — Oakland was at 8.7 compared to the Pirates’ mark of minus-8.6.
Bell also needs to realize when he has time to make a throw and when he does not — something that’s more difficult in the infield.
“Looking back on it, I had so much more time in the outfield to have a full arm stroke,” Bell said. “A lot of guys in the outfield, you’re taking full strides. I might be covering six feet from my back foot to my front foot. I have a lot of time to get my arm up and out, to power it through to the target.
“In the infield, that changes because you’re trying to make quick throws. I was learning how to field for the first time and trying to have a shorter arm stroke.
“Now, as I’ve gotten older, I’m starting to understand when my arm needs to be up and why I need to stride a little bit longer toward the target. I’m excited for it.”
The last defensive thing to look for out of Bell this season involves how he fields grounders. While it might seem routine, there’s actually some science and timing behind it. It’s a process that, for Bell last season, was wildly inconsistent.
Bell spent the winter working in Newport Beach, Calif., with one of baseball’s best defensive players, Matt Chapman of the A’s, along with Yankees utility man Tyler Wade. There, Bell watched and tried to soak up as much as he could.
One of the pieces of advice Chapman offered had to do with Bell’s stance, as he urged the Pirates first baseman to get a little lower to the ground.
There was also something Bell picked up on his own.
“I started watching video on him and understanding his timing mechanism for when he does his little jump and squat to get ready,” Bell said. “I’ll probably implement a little bit of that.”
In Wade, Bell saw relaxation and creativity. During certain sequences, Wade would purposefully transfer each ball to his throwing hand through his legs no matter where and how he fielded it.
The aim was to have fun and promote agility, while the exercise taught Bell to relax and stay flexible.
“It looked like street ball with ground balls,” Bell joked.
Similar to how Bell overhauled his swing last offseason — matching a heel-based timing mechanism with finally sticking to one approach — Bell wants to do the same for his defense in 2020.
He also feels like he’s made significant strides toward doing that.
“Understanding my body a little more is going to help a ton on both sides of the ball,” Bell said. “Right now I’m focusing on the kinetic chain of the swing, how power comes up through the ground, through my hips and eventually comes up through the barrel. That’s the same with the timing of the throw on defense, the field and then the throw.
“As I start understanding that more and more and take that into my work day, if I’m thinking in that atmosphere, then the adjustments that need to be made will be made.”