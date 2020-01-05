CHICAGO — Brian Burke doesn’t agree with Dylan Larkin preferring rest, rather than attending the NHL All-Star Game.
Burke, a Hockey Night in Canada analyst, didn’t hold back during his Saturday segment, criticizing Larkin for his preference to use All-Star weekend as a time for rest.
“Please don’t vote, I’d like the days off more,” Larkin said earlier in the week of being a possible write-in candidate for the Jan. 25 game in St. Louis. “There are great players in that group (of candidates). We have great fans, but I’m sure there’s guys more deserving to go. I’m fine with that.”
Larkin has played in one previous All-Star Game. He is having a sub-par season currently, with only 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 42 games.
Tyler Bertuzzi was selected as the Wings’ representative for the game.
Burke didn’t agree with Larkin’s opinion of preferring the All-Star weekend for rest.
“It’s stupid,” Burke said. “This kid is a good kid and he’s a good player, but it’s an honor to be a part of the All-Star weekend. It’s a very important weekend for the National Hockey League and its sponsors and broadcast partners.
“You should get a speeding ticket on your way to the airport to fly to this game Dylan Larkin, and you shouldn’t scoff at it like that.”
In the last couple of weeks, Washington star Alex Ovechkin and Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury have backed out of the game.
Former Wings Pavel Datsyuk, Nicklas Lidstrom and Henrik Zetterberg often skipped All-Star invitations.
“A player acquires the right to turn this down like Alexander Ovechkin, but that’s after he played in about 12 or 15 of these. International hockey, all the other stuff he’s done, all the playoffs,” Burke said. “Once you’ve done that, you can say no to this game. Otherwise, if you’re voted in, get on a plane and keep your mouth shut.”