After one of his toughest seasons, a spring spoiled by trade speculation and a long summer of reflection in Russia, Evgeni Malkin returned to Pittsburgh motivated to show the hockey world he was still an elite player.
Mission accomplished.
An early-season injury was a minor setback. But with Sidney Crosby and other key teammates sidelined throughout the first half of 2019-20, the 33-year-old was the primary catalyst as the shorthanded Penguins surged up the standings.
When the season was paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he led the team with 74 points, and his 25 goals were second to Bryan Rust. Among all NHL regulars, only four averaged more than Malkin’s 1.35 points per game.
Tuesday, the Pittsburgh chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association recognized his bounce-back season by announcing it had selected Malkin as the team’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.
Since 1968, the Masterton Trophy has been awarded annually to the “National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.” Mario Lemieux (1993) and Lowell MacDonald (1973) are the only two Penguins to win the award.
In his lost 2018-19, Malkin missed time with multiple injuries, was suspended for swinging a stick at an opponent and posted a minus-25 rating that was by far the worst of his decorated career. Often skating alongside Phil Kessel, Malkin was, by his lofty standards, alarmingly unproductive during 5-on-5 play.
After the Penguins were swept out of the playoffs, general manager Jim Rutherford at least twice declined to declare publicly that Malkin was “untouchable,” though it is not believed the team seriously considered trading the center.
During training camp last September, Malkin vowed to be better in 2019-20.
“Last year, not great year. I’m not happy for sure,” the alternate captain said, adding, “It’s a new challenge for me. I want [to be] back to my highest level. I can still play like a top player. I want to show to everyone I’m not done.”
Malkin got hurt during the season’s second game, sidelining him for four weeks. Days after he returned to the lineup, Crosby had sports hernia surgery. In 26 games sans Sid, Malkin had 11 goals and 38 points. The Penguins had pulled within a few points of first place in the Metropolitan Division when Crosby rejoined the lineup.
The Penguins skidded into March, but Malkin kept putting up points. He still had 16 in the final 10 games before the NHL suspended play March 12.
At that point, only 14 players had more than his 50 even-strength points. Malkin won more faceoffs than he lost for the first time in his career. And with a plus-7 rating in 55 games, his impact was not limited to the offensive end.
In a crowded MVP field, Malkin probably won’t receive enough votes to be a Hart Trophy finalist. But he showed he’s still got game, and his dedication to remaining among the NHL’s best was acknowledged with his Masterton nomination.